Electric Vehicles

Vietnam’s VinFast Finally Rolls Out VF9 Electric SUV

March 23, 2023

The country’s sole EV maker is gearing up to expand into the United States, where it hopes its two electric SUV models will compete with legacy American brands


VinFast VF9
The VF9 model was initially scheduled to debut at the beginning of this year. Photo: VinFast

 

Vietnamese carmaker VinFast said on Thursday it will begin delivering its new electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) to local customers this week and will target overseas deliveries in the coming months.

VinFast, which began operations in 2019, is gearing up to expand in the United States, where it hopes its two electric SUV models can compete with legacy automakers.

“After Vietnam, VinFast expects to export the first batch of VF9 to international markets in the coming months,” VinFast said in a statement, without providing a specific timeline for deliveries of the new model.

 

Also on AF: BYD Cuts Production at Two China Plants as EV Demand Weakens

 

The VF9 model was initially scheduled to debut at the beginning of this year.

The company currently sells the VF8 model of SUV. These started to ship last year and deliveries to customers began  this month. The company has said it would ship the second batch to the US in the second quarter of 2023.

VinFast, backed by Vietnam’s biggest of conglomerate Vingroup JSC, is the country’s sole EV maker.

As of December last year, VinFast said it secured 55,000 orders globally, of which 12,000 were from the US market.

 

  • Reuters, with additional editing by Vishakha Saxena

 

Also read:

EV-Maker VinFast Delivers First Cars to US Customers

VinFast Plans Promotions in Response to Tesla EV Price Cuts

Vietnam’s VinFast Taps Banks for $4 Billion for US EV Plant

VinFast Might Seek Washington’s Help as it Plans New York IPO

 

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has been working as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As an eager stock market trader and investor, she is keenly interested in economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can tweet to her @saxenavishakha

