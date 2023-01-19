fbpx

Type to search

Electric Vehicles

VinFast Plans Promotions in Response to Tesla EV Price Cuts

January 19, 2023

The Vietnamese EV-maker hopes to compete with existing automakers in the US by offering two models, the VF8 and VF9, with starting prices of $59,000 and $83,000


A VinFast VF 8 model is seen during a car delivery ceremony at the VinFast car factory in Haiphong province, Vietnam
VinFast, which started operations in 2019, is gearing up to expand in the United States. Photo: Reuters.

 

Vietnam’s electric-vehicle (EV) maker VinFast said on Thursday it will launch promotions to protect the market competitiveness of its models.

The decision came a week after rival EV-maker Tesla announced aggressive discounting to spur demand.

VinFast, which started operations in 2019, is gearing up to expand in the United States. It hopes to compete with existing automakers in the US by offering two models, the VF8 and VF9, with starting prices of $59,000 and $83,000, respectively.

 

Also on AF: Musk’s Tesla Video Touting Self-Driving ‘Was Staged’

 

Tesla is offering its basic Model Y at $52,990 in the US market, a reduction from $65,990.

“As a new brand entering the market, when other brands reduce their prices we have to come up with promotions to ensure VinFast’s competitiveness,” a VinFast spokesperson said in a statement.

“We are considering many promotion programmes and will announce [them] soon.”

The statement did not specify whether the promotions would include price cuts.

The Vietnamese EV maker started to ship its first batch of 999 EVs to the United States in late November and aims to deliver them to customers this month, the spokesperson said.

VinFast has said it has secured almost 65,000 orders globally and expects to sell 750,000 EVs annually by 2026.

The automaker plans to build an EV plant in the US state of North Carolina and is awaiting final regulatory approval from local officials.

 

  • Reuters, with additional editing by Vishakha Saxena

 

Also read:

Vietnam’s VinFast Taps Banks for $4 Billion for US EV Plant

Buyers Say Tesla Forced Them to Close Orders Before Price Cuts

Tesla Bags 30,000 Orders After China Price Cuts – Tesmanian

Chinese EV Maker BYD Planning $250m Vietnam Parts Plant

 

 

Tags:

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has been working as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As an eager stock market trader and investor, she is keenly interested in economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can tweet to her @saxenavishakha

You Might also Like

Musk’s Tesla Video Touting Self-Driving ‘Was Staged’ - Reuters
Musk’s Tesla Video Touting Self-Driving ‘Was Staged’ - Reuters
China NEV sales grow 96.3%, BYD deliveries up 152.5% – Nikkei
China NEV sales grow 96.3%, BYD deliveries up 152.5% – Nikkei
Indonesia Confirms Tesla Talks as Gigafactory Plan Rumoured
Indonesia Confirms Tesla Talks as Gigafactory Plan Rumoured
EVs at the Centre of India's Car Show in Clean Mobility Push
EVs at the Centre of India's Car Show in Clean Mobility Push
logo

Electric Vehicles

Volkswagen Says ‘Don’t Want to Give Up’ China EV Market
Volkswagen Says ‘Don’t Want to Give Up’ China EV Market
Vishakha Saxena 16 Jan 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com