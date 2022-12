Major western oil companies including BP and Chevron are pouring investment into Asia’s green hydrogen sector

Western and regional companies are racing to set up emission-free green hydrogen production in the Asia-Pacific region, Nikkei Asia reported.

Danish multinational Orsted, the largest offshore wind company worldwide, announced plans to enter the market, said the report, with major western oil companies including BP and US multinational Chevron also investing in Asia’s green hydrogen sector.

