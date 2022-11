The Asia-Pacific market should benefit all nations and protect global supply chains, Xi said

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Saturday that free and open trade should be a central objective of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), Global Times reported.

Speaking at the 29th APEC leaders meeting in Thailand, Xi said the Asia-Pacific market should benefit all nations, said the report, by protecting global supply chains and multilateral trade.

