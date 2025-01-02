fbpx

2024 Was China’s Warmest Year Since 1961, Shanghai Roasted

January 2, 2025

Weather portal says the average national temperature was a degree higher than 2023, while Shanghai had the hottest year since the Qing Dynasty


China's biggest city saw its hottest day in a century on Monday.
A person uses a jacket to protect themselves from the sun as they walk on the Bund on a hot day in Shanghai in June 2023, days after its hottest day in a century. File photo: Aly Song, Reuters.

 

The year 2024 was the warmest in China for more than six decades – since comparable records began in the early 1960s, according to local meteorological data.

The national average temperature stood at 10.9 degrees Celsius (51.66 Fahrenheit) last year, a degree higher than 2023 and the second year in a row that milestones have been achieved, according to weather.com.cn, a portal run by the China Meteorological Administration.

The 10 warmest years since records started in 1961 were all in the 21st century, it said.

 

For densely populated Shanghai, China’s financial hub, 2024 was the warmest since the Qing dynasty, data from the Shanghai meteorological bureau showed on Wednesday, January 1.

The city’s average temperature stood at 18.8 Celsius, the hottest since Shanghai’s meteorological records began in 1873.

Last year’s warmer weather, accompanied by stronger storms and higher rainfall, led to spikes in power consumption in the world’s second-largest economy.

Sweltering heat also affected agriculture in regions including the rice-growing south.

To safeguard its food security in the face of rising temperatures, China has embarked on research into adapting staple crops to heat.

Crop yields are expected to fall if alternatives are not found.

Scientists at a Beijing research facility found potatoes, of which China is the world’s top producer, weighed less than 50% of typical varieties if they grew in a chamber set at 3 degrees Celsius above the norm.

Under current climate policies, the world faces warming of as much as 3.1 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels by 2100, according to a United Nations report released in October.

 

  • Reuters with addtional editing by Jim Pollard

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

