Energy Insights

ADB Agrees to $300m Loan to Transform Chinese Coal City

September 30, 2023

The Asian Development Bank said on Saturday it approved a $300 million loan to Changzhi in northern Shanxi province to help “catalyse a green” transformation of the coal-mining region


A coal to oil plant in Changzhi in Shanxi province in China (AFP file photo). The ADB loan will help 'green' the city over the next seven years.

 

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) said on Saturday it had approved a $300 million loan to an industrial city in a major Chinese coal-producing province to help “catalyse green” transformation of the city of 3 million people.

The loan for Changzhi in the northern province of Shanxi will help fund a $665 million project, partly financed by the Chinese government, to reduce poverty, cut carbon emissions and improve urban liveability in a city that has long depended on coal, the ADB said.

Changzhi’s low rainfall also exposes it to wildfire and drought, worsened by climate change, with increasing depletion of its water table, according to the Manila-based development lender.

“Knowledge gained from the project will serve as a model for replication in other heavy-industry regions,” ADB Principal Urban Development Specialist Stefan Rau said in a statement.

As part of the project, Changzhi will build treated wastewater reuse facilities, put electric buses on roads and create bicycle-paths made from construction waste.

The project is expected to be completed by 2030.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

 

Drop in Hydropower Forcing China and India to Use More Coal

 

China Sees Calls for Deep Reform, Others Urge More Spending

 

China’s Shift to Renewable Energy Roaring Ahead – Guardian

 

Global Warming Set to Break 1.5C Tipping Point by 2027

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

