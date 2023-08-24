Arizona Workers Say Building TSMC Factory ‘Worst Job Ever’ – BI

Constructing the Arizona factory of Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC was the ‘worst job ever’, as the site was rife with safety and quality issues, a worker told Business Insider, adding that he believed TSMC was to blame for these issues because the chipmaker was sharing a “little amount of information” regarding construction requirements.
“They just say, ‘Build this.’ And I don’t get the blueprints. There’s no planning. They essentially assume everybody just knows how to do the job,” the worker was quoted as saying, so the facility had widespread building-code violations – “I would not want to be in these buildings after they’re fully complete.”
TSMC has previously blamed a “lack” of skilled workers for the slow pace of the fab’s construction and also lobbied to bring more Taiwanese workers to help finish work the site.
Read the full report: Business Insider.
