Arizona Workers Say Building TSMC Factory ‘Worst Job Ever’ – BI

TSMC has previously blamed a “lack” of skilled workers for the slow pace of the fab’s construction and also lobbied to bring more Taiwanese workers to help finish work the site

Constructing the Arizona factory of Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC was the ‘worst job ever’, as the site was rife with safety and quality issues, a worker told Business Insider, adding that he believed TSMC was to blame for these issues because the chipmaker was sharing a “little amount of information” regarding construction requirements.

“They just say, ‘Build this.’ And I don’t get the blueprints. There’s no planning. They essentially assume everybody just knows how to do the job,” the worker was quoted as saying, so the facility had widespread building-code violations – “I would not want to be in these buildings after they’re fully complete.”

TSMC has previously blamed a “lack” of skilled workers for the slow pace of the fab’s construction and also lobbied to bring more Taiwanese workers to help finish work the site.

Read the full report: Business Insider.

Also read: