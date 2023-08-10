TSMC US Plant Hit With Taiwanese Workers Ban Call – 9to5Mac

US unions have called on lawmakers not to grant visas to Taiwanese workers TSMC wants to bring in to get their Arizona plant back on track

Taiwanese chip giant TSMC’s new US plant continues to stumble from crisis to crisis, 9to5Mac reported, with news of a petition calling on senators and members of Congress to block the visas needed by the firm to bring in foreign workers.

There have been questions over worker safety at the site, and the project is behind schedule and over budget, the report went on, and TSMC wants to bring in around 500 Taiwanese workers to get the project back on track. The company says that these workers have experience of setting up similar plants in Taiwan but US unions say it breaks a promise to create jobs for American workers.

Read the full story: 9to5Mac

By Sean O’Meara

