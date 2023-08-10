fbpx

TSMC US Plant Hit With Taiwanese Workers Ban Call – 9to5Mac

August 10, 2023

US unions have called on lawmakers not to grant visas to Taiwanese workers TSMC wants to bring in to get their Arizona plant back on track


U.S. President Joe Biden speaks with Chairman of TSMC Mark Liu during a visit to TSMC AZ's first Fab (Semiconductor Fabrication Plant) in P1A (Phase 1A), in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S. December 6, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo
US President Joe Biden speaks with the Chairman of TSMC, Mark Liu, during a visit to TSMC's Arizona site. Photo: Reuters

 

Taiwanese chip giant TSMC’s new US plant continues to stumble from crisis to crisis, 9to5Mac reported, with news of a petition calling on senators and members of Congress to block the visas needed by the firm to bring in foreign workers. 

There have been questions over worker safety at the site, and the project is behind schedule and over budget, the report went on, and TSMC wants to bring in around 500 Taiwanese workers to get the project back on track. The company says that these workers have experience of setting up similar plants in Taiwan but US unions say it breaks a promise to create jobs for American workers.

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Taiwan Chip Giant TSMC to Pump $3.8bn Into New German Fab

TSMC Plans $2.9bn Advanced Chips Fab to Keep Up With AI Boom

TSMC Drafts in More Taiwan Workers to Speed Up US Fab Build

Taiwan Asks EU to Deepen Ties if it Wants TSMC Chip Investments

 

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

