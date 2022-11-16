ASML Plans $181 Million Chip Centre in South Korea – Nikkei

European chip-making equipment manufacturer ASML is planning to invest $181 million in a new chip equipment centre in South Korea, its second biggest market, Nikkei Asia reported.
The move is an effort by ASML to bolster its relations with customers like Samsung and SK Hynix in the face of restrictions imposed by the US on exports of chipmaking technology to China.
Read the full report: Nikkei Asia
Read more:
Taiwan Slams ‘Rumours’ on Risks in Investing in its Chips
Key Chip Supplier ASML Says No Hit From US China Sanctions
ASML and Lam Research Pull US Engineers Out in China – SCMP
US Expects Allies to Back Chip Export Curbs on China