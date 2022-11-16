fbpx

ASML Plans $181 Million Chip Centre in South Korea – Nikkei

November 16, 2022

The move is an effort to bolster ASML’s relations with customers like Samsung and SK Hynix in the face of new US chip sanctions against China


Chip supplier ASML announced strong Q3 sales and profit on Wednesday, saying it is unable to keep up with orders for its large lithography machines.
European chip-making equipment manufacturer ASML is planning to invest $181 million in a new chip equipment centre in South Korea, its second biggest market, Nikkei Asia reported.

The move is an effort by ASML to bolster its relations with customers like Samsung and SK Hynix in the face of restrictions imposed by the US on exports of chipmaking technology to China.

Read the full report: Nikkei Asia

 

