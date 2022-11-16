ASML Plans $181 Million Chip Centre in South Korea – Nikkei

The move is an effort to bolster ASML’s relations with customers like Samsung and SK Hynix in the face of new US chip sanctions against China

European chip-making equipment manufacturer ASML is planning to invest $181 million in a new chip equipment centre in South Korea, its second biggest market, Nikkei Asia reported.

The move is an effort by ASML to bolster its relations with customers like Samsung and SK Hynix in the face of restrictions imposed by the US on exports of chipmaking technology to China.

