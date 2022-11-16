fbpx

Semiconductors

Taiwan Slams ‘Rumours’ on Risks in Investing in its Chips

November 16, 2022

Taiwan, home to the world’s largest contract chipmaker, TSMC, plays an outsized role in providing chips used in everything from cars to fighter jets


Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen
Tsai also met with European chip-making equipment manufacturer ASML Holding's chief operations officer Frederic Schneider-Maunoury. Image: Reuters

 

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen has denounced what she called “rumours” about the risk of investing in the island’s semiconductor industry.

The Taiwanese government was working hard to ensure investments continued, she added.

Taiwan is home to the world’s largest contract chipmaker, TSMC, and several other chip manufacturers. The island plays an outsized role in providing chips used in everything from cars and smartphones to fighter jets.

But the Chinese military’s threats to assert Beijing’s sovereignty claims upon Taiwan, especially after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei in August, is causing the chip industry to rethink the risk surrounding Taiwan.

 

Also on AF: China Warns US Chip Tech Export Curbs Will ‘Backfire’

 

Rick Tsai, the chief executive of Taiwan’s largest chip designer MediaTek, also said this month that US-China tensions are pushing some manufacturers to talk about expanding part of their supply chain beyond Taiwan, but also said it’s “incremental.”

 

ASML committed to Taiwan chips

Tsai met with ASML Holding‘s chief operations officer Frederic Schneider-Maunoury on Tuesday and praised the European manufacturer of chip-making equipment for its commitment to investing in Taiwan.

A presidential office statement quoted him as telling Tsai that the company will continue to increase its investments in Taiwan and noting that ASML has five factories and employs more than 4,500 people on the island.

“At this moment when the world is paying attention to and is concerned about Taiwan, I am very grateful to ASML for investing in Taiwan with concrete actions,” Tsai said in the statement late on Tuesday.

“I believe this has also dispelled the rumours over-hyping Taiwan’s risks,” she added.

Tsai also said she looks forward to “Taiwan’s continued deepening of cooperation with democratic allies to build a safer and more resilient global supply chain.”

ASML did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the meeting.

Taiwan’s Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua told reporters on Wednesday that the recent purchase of more than $4.1 billion of TSMC’s stock by Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway would “give everyone a lot of confidence”.

“I think the worries that have been around recently will pass,” she added.

 

  • Reuters, with additional editing by Vishakha Saxena

 

 

Read more:

Taiwan’s Exports Fall For First Time in Two Years

US Seen Blocking More Chip Exports From China’s Military

Japan Plans Major Arms Buildup as China Eyes Taiwan Takeover

We Will Never Rule Out Using Force on Taiwan: Xi Jinping

 

 

 

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has been working as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As an eager stock market trader and investor, she is keenly interested in economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can tweet to her @saxenavishakha

China Automaker BYD Pulls Plug on Semiconductor Unit IPO
China Automaker BYD Pulls Plug on Semiconductor Unit IPO
Sean O'Meara 15 Nov 2022

