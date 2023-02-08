fbpx

Australia Rejects Proposal for New Coal Mine Near Barrier Reef

February 8, 2023

Environment minister said impacts from the proposed coal mine on local and global ecosystems would have substantial


Australia's Environment Minister has rejected an application for a new coal mine close to the Great Barrier Reef amid concern about emissions as well as preservation of the ocean ecosystem.
Australia’s federal environment minister rejected an application on Wednesday for a new coal mine in the country’s northeast near the Great Barrier Reef.

Waratah Coal, a company owned by controversial mining magnate Clive Palmer, planned to produce 40 million tonnes a year of thermal coal in the state of Queensland.

This was reportedly the first time federal environmental law has been used to block a coal mine.

Coal mining has been an increasingly contentious issue in recent years with the Carmichael thermal coal mine, funded by the Indian company Adani, opening up in central Queensland despite huge public protests during the former Morrison government’s time in office.

But today’s decision came as no surprise, as the federal Labor government headed by Anthony Albanese, which won office last May, has far stronger policies to counter global warming than the previous office-holders.

The Queensland government also advocated that the proposal be rejected, with a state land court recommending last November that the mine not proceed on grounds that its emissions would contribute to climate change and harm human rights.

India’s Adani Ponders Independent Review After Market Rout

 

“I’ve decided that the adverse environmental impacts are simply too great,” Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek said in a video posted to social media.

“The mine is an open-cut coal mine less than 10 kilometres (six miles) from the Great Barrier Reef, and the risk of pollution and irreversible damage to the reef is very real.

“Freshwater creeks run into the Great Barrier Reef and onto seagrass meadows that feed dugongs and provide breeding grounds for fish.”

The mine proposal involved the construction of two open-cut pits to extract up to 10 million tonnes of coal a year. It would have operated for 20 years, exporting coal overseas.

Plibersek said her office received 9,000 public submissions on the issue in 10 business days. Some 98% of submissions were against the proposal, according to an ABC News report, which said local residents were “elated” at the decision.

Aside from emissions and impacts on the Great Barrier Reef, there was also concern about the project affecting freshwater creeks and groundwater.

Waratah Coal did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Environmental experts say the UNESCO World Heritage-listed reef, the world’s biggest coral reef ecosystem, is suffering from the significant impact of climate change and warming of oceans.

 

  • Jim Pollard with Reuters

 

 

China, Australia Bid to Rebuild Trade Ties as Ministers Meet

 

Albanese Meets Xi, as Australia and China Eye Warmer Ties

 

Japan and Australia’s Leaders to Discuss Energy, Security

 

Australia Bids to Boost Pacific Defence Links, Counter China

 

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years and has a family in Bangkok.

