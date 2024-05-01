fbpx

Australia Says Indian Spies Tried to Steal Defence Secrets – SMH

May 1, 2024

Canberra spy chiefs have revealed two Indians were expelled after they uncovered an espionage operation back in 2020


India is accused of trying to steal secrets about Australia's military.

 

Australian authorities say they uncovered an elaborate “nest of spies” attempting to gather sensitive information about its defence tech, and airport security and trade secrets, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

Canberra expelled two Indian spies in 2020, it has just emerged, whose operations included grooming politicians and a foreign embassy as informants, the story, which was first revealed by the Washington Post, went on.

Two Australian sources with access to classified briefings and close connections to the intelligence community, confirmed the accuracy of The Washington Post report, the SMH story continued.

It said the revelation about the previously secret operations of India’s foreign intelligence agency, the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), raised questions about Australia’s ties with India, including through the high-profile Quad security grouping.

Read the full story: The Sydney Morning Herald

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

