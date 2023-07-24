Bain Capital to Buy 90% of Adani Capital and Adani Housing

US-based investment firm Bain Capital said on Sunday it will bulk the bulk of Adani Capital and Adani Housing for $120m and a liquidity line of $50m. Gaurav Gupta will continue as CEO.

US-based investment firm Bain Capital said on Sunday it has done a deal to buy 90% of the Adani family’s investments in Adani Capital and Adani Housing.

Gaurav Gupta will retain the remaining 10% stake in Adani Capital and will continue to serve as its managing director and CEO, Bain said.

Adani Capital is the non-banking financial arm of the Adani group which started its lending operations in 2017. Bain has committed $120 million for the arm and an additional liquidity line of $50 million in the form of Non-Convertible Debentures.

Bain’s interest in the firm, owned by billionaire Gautam Adani, comes at a time when it has been under pressure after US short seller Hindenburg Research accused it of improper business practices, leading to a more than $150 billion plunge in value of the group’s main stocks.

Adani Capital to be standalone lender

The transaction, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year, aims to position Adani Capital as a standalone company to expand lending, Bain said.

“I am very happy that a credible investor like Bain is stepping in now and this will help the business grow manyfold from here,” Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani group, said.

Bain’s investment follows other international investments by companies like GQG which raised its stake in Gautam Adani’s conglomerate by about 10% in May.

“With Bain committing 1,000 Crore rupees of capital in the company, we are now equipped to grow 4x from here,” Gupta said in a statement.

Adani group stocks have recovered by around $50 billion since the Hindenburg-triggered stock rout early this year after Gautam Adani assured investors and repaid debt.

Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

