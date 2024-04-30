fbpx

Type to search

China

China Cities Miss Air Quality Goals as Economy ‘Prioritised’

April 30, 2024

Researchers say half of the cities named in a clean air plan didn’t meet their hazardous particles cuts targets


Pollution is seen on the skyline of Beijing. Photo: Reuters
Pollution is seen on the skyline of Beijing. Photo: Reuters

 

A host of Chinese cities have fallen short of air quality improvement targets, with researchers putting the blame on Beijing’s push to turn its economy around.

China typically releases a winter air quality plan every autumn, because coal heating and atmospheric conditions lead to dirtier air during the winter months.

But the plan was not enforced in 2022, according to the non-profit Finnish-based Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA), and was only reintroduced part-way through the 2023-2024 winter season.

In Q4 2023, half of the cities targeted by the December air quality action plan missed their targets to cut concentrations of hazardous particles, known as PM2.5, while in Q1 2024 41% of the cities overshot the limits.

In the 2022-2023 winter season, PM2.5 levels jumped 4.7% year-on-year and only fell back 1.6% in the 2023-2024 winter, the report said.

 

Also on AF: China Eyes Smart EV Revolution With Tesla’s ‘Full Self-Driving’

 

The December 2023 plan by China’s State Council, or cabinet, focused on reducing coal consumption in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, the Yangtze River Delta and northern China’s Shanxi and Shaanxi.

Decreases in cement and coal production lowered emissions in Q1 2024, CREA said, but increases in coal-fired power, non-ferrous metals and petrochemicals offset part of that benefit. 

Industrial emissions make up around 62% of particulate emissions, the report said, according to 2022 data.

Overall, the report found that weather changes contributed more to pollution improvements than emissions changes. Pollution levels are affected by atmospheric conditions including rainfall, air temperature and pressure, and wind.

Even if met, China’s goals are below air quality targets recommended by the World Health Organization, but CREA has previously said they would still be enough to prevent as many as 180,000 pollution-related deaths by 2025.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

Read more:

Soaring Air Pollution Major Threat to S Asia Life Expectancy

China Vows to Curb Coal Use to Tackle Poor Air Quality

China Says it Will Make Half the World’s Cleaner Ships by 2025

Cities Lead COP28 Climate Change Push as Nations Fail to Deliver

 

 

Tags:

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

You Might also Like

Record Rains See Floods Swamp China’s ‘Factory Floor’
Record Rains See Floods Swamp China’s ‘Factory Floor’
Scientists Build Carbon-Consuming Electricity Generator – ABC
Scientists Build Carbon-Consuming Electricity Generator – ABC
Global Coal Capacity Growth Blamed on China, EU, US – FT
Global Coal Capacity Growth Blamed on China, EU, US – FT
South Korea’s $313bn Loan Plan For Carbon-Cutting Projects
South Korea’s $313bn Loan Plan For Carbon-Cutting Projects
logo

China

China Eyes Smart EV Revolution With Tesla’s ‘Full Self-Driving’
China Eyes Smart EV Revolution With Tesla’s ‘Full Self-Driving’
Vishakha Saxena 30 Apr 2024

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com