fbpx

Type to search

China-US Economic Ties

China Hits US Military Firms With Sanctions For Taiwan Arms Sale

December 5, 2024

Beijing announces bans stemming from China’s strong opposition to the US allowing a $385m sale of spare parts and support for F-16 jets and radars to Taiwan


Customers dine near a giant screen broadcasting news footage of an aircraft taking off from China's Shandong aircraft carrier while taking part in a combat readiness patrol and "Joint Sword" war exercises around Taiwan conducted by the Eastern Theatre Command of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA), at a restaurant in Beijing, China
Customers dine near a screen broadcasting news of an aircraft taking off from China's Shandong aircraft carrier while taking part in a combat dreadiness patrol and "Joint Sword" exercises around Taiwan conducted by the Eastern Theatre Command of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA), at a restaurant in Beijing. Photo: Reuters.

 

China imposed sanctions on 13 military companies in the United States on Thursday following the latest sale of arms to Taiwan.

The news, announced by the Foreign Ministry, came after the US permitted Taiwan’s President Lai Ching-te to visit Hawaii.

The move stems from China’s strong objection to the United States authorising the potential $385-million sale of spare parts and support for F-16 jets and radars to Taiwan, as Beijing says the island undermines its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

 

ALSO SEE: US Chips ‘Not Safe’ to Buy, Chinese Industry Bodies Claim

 

China, which considers Taiwan its own territory and President Lai a dangerous separatist, opposes any foreign interactions or visits by the island’s leaders.

Companies targeted by the sanctions include Teledyne Brown Engineering, BRINC Drones and Shield AI, the foreign ministry said in its statement on Thursday.

Other companies facing sanctions are Rapid Flight LLC, Red Six Solutions, SYNEXXUS, Firestorm Labs, Kratos Unmanned Aerial Systems, HavocAI, Neros Technologies, Cyberlux Corporation, Domo Tactical Communications and Group W.

In addition, China will freeze the assets of six executives from five companies including Raytheon, BAE Systems and United Technologies, in China, and bar their entry to the country.

Chinese organisations and individuals are also prohibited from dealing with them.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

Trump Says He’ll Hit China With Big Tariffs if it Takes Taiwan

China Puts Property Freeze on US Firms Tied to Taiwan Weapons

New US Chip Equipment Export Rule to Hit Taiwan, ASEAN States

China Tells Taiwanese ‘Don’t Worry’ About Execution Threat

TSMC Shares Fall on Trump Remark ‘Taiwan Should Pay for Defence’

Firms Look to Shift Taiwanese Staff Out of China After Threat

US, China Hold Informal Nuclear Talks, Discuss Taiwan

Xi Claimed That ‘The US Wants China to Invade Taiwan’ – FT

China Unveils Video of Simulated Invasion of Taiwan

President Lai Urges China to Accept Taiwan’s Existence – Nikkei

Taiwanese Firms Eye SE Asia Boltholes in Case China Invades – FT

China Defence Spending up 7% Amid Taiwan Reunification Change

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

You Might also Like

Asian Data Centre Firms Rake in Billions From Global Investors
Asian Data Centre Firms Rake in Billions From Global Investors
General Motors' Operations in China Take a $5-Billion Hit
General Motors' Operations in China Take a $5-Billion Hit
Malaysia Tells Chinese Firms: Don't Use Us to Dodge US Tariffs
Malaysia Tells Chinese Firms: Don't Use Us to Dodge US Tariffs
South Korea's Yoon Facing Impeachment After Martial Law Drama
South Korea's Yoon Facing Impeachment After Martial Law Drama
logo

China-US Economic Ties

US Chips ‘Not Safe’ to Buy, Chinese Industry Bodies Claim
US Chips ‘Not Safe’ to Buy, Chinese Industry Bodies Claim
Jim Pollard 03 Dec 2024
  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com