China Hits US Military Firms With Sanctions For Taiwan Arms Sale

Beijing announces bans stemming from China’s strong opposition to the US allowing a $385m sale of spare parts and support for F-16 jets and radars to Taiwan

China imposed sanctions on 13 military companies in the United States on Thursday following the latest sale of arms to Taiwan.

The news, announced by the Foreign Ministry, came after the US permitted Taiwan’s President Lai Ching-te to visit Hawaii.

The move stems from China’s strong objection to the United States authorising the potential $385-million sale of spare parts and support for F-16 jets and radars to Taiwan, as Beijing says the island undermines its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

China, which considers Taiwan its own territory and President Lai a dangerous separatist, opposes any foreign interactions or visits by the island’s leaders.

Companies targeted by the sanctions include Teledyne Brown Engineering, BRINC Drones and Shield AI, the foreign ministry said in its statement on Thursday.

Other companies facing sanctions are Rapid Flight LLC, Red Six Solutions, SYNEXXUS, Firestorm Labs, Kratos Unmanned Aerial Systems, HavocAI, Neros Technologies, Cyberlux Corporation, Domo Tactical Communications and Group W.

In addition, China will freeze the assets of six executives from five companies including Raytheon, BAE Systems and United Technologies, in China, and bar their entry to the country.

Chinese organisations and individuals are also prohibited from dealing with them.

Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

