China’s Hozon Taps Thailand to Make EVs For Southeast Asia

May 7, 2023

Hozon NETA V
Hozon signed an agreement with Thailand's Bangchan General Assembly this week to start production of its NETA V model, expected in 2024. Photo: Hozon

 

China’s Hozon New Energy Automobile will make electric vehicles in Thailand for the Southeast Asian market, a Thai official said on Saturday.

Hozon signed an agreement with Thailand’s Bangchan General Assembly this week to start production of its NETA V model, expected in 2024, Thai government spokesperson Tipanan Sirichana said in a statement.

The EV maker launched its NETA V model in the Thai market last year and planned to start offering its NETA U and NETA S models in the near future, Tipanan said.

 

Also on AF: China Plans Rules to Regulate Data Flows From Smart Cars

 

Thailand is Asia’s fourth-largest autos assembly and export hub for carmakers like Toyota and Honda.

Other Chinese EV makers like BYD have also invested in Thai plants as demand heats up among domestic consumers choosing from brands like Great Wall Motors and Tesla.

Last month, a Thai official said China’s Changan Auto would invest $285 million in a facility in Thailand.

Thailand aims to become a key player in the global EV supply chain outside of China by offering tax cuts and subsidies to drive EV adoption and production.

It has set a target that 30% of domestic auto production be EVs by 2030.

 

  • Reuters, with additional editing by Vishakha Saxena

 

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has been working as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As an eager stock market trader and investor, she is keenly interested in economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can tweet to her @saxenavishakha

