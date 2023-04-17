fbpx

Gazprombank, India Banks Step Up Ties to Lift Rupee-Ruble Trade

April 17, 2023

India last year implemented a broader framework to facilitate overseas trade in rupees through vostro accounts


A view shows a board with the logo of Gazprombank at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
Gazprombank is Russia's third-largest lender by assets and a key conduit of the Russian energy trade. Photo: Reuters

 

Russia’s Gazprombank has expanded its links with banks in India to boost trade between the two countries in national currencies, a key executive said on Monday.

The move comes amid surging trade between the two counties, with Russia becoming the biggest supplier of oil to India this year.

“We worked hard to establish our level of partnership with Indian banks and our representatives here worked hard,” Elena Borisenko, deputy chairman of the board of management of Gazprombank, said on the sidelines of an India-Russia business dialogue event in New Delhi on Monday.

 

Also on AF: India-Russia Oil Deals Erode Dollar’s Currency Dominance

 

“Now we have infrastructure, we have payments from banks … it is much better than it was three months ago,” she added.

Gazprombank is Russia’s third-largest lender by assets and a key conduit of the Russian energy trade.

Due to higher purchases of oil, the trade balance is tilted increasingly in favour of Russia. That balance could be improved through Russian companies investing in infrastructure projects in India, Borisenko said.

“We are hoping that [trade] will be better, it will be improving, and … payments between Russia and Indian will be more and more in national currencies,” the executive said.

India last year implemented a broader framework to facilitate overseas trade in rupees and since then many foreign banks, including Gazprombank and other Russian institutions, have opened vostro accounts with Indian banks.

 

  • Reuters, with additional editing by Vishakha Saxena

 

Also read:

Russia Wants All India Trade in Rupee-Ruble – Firstpost

India Using SWIFT Payment System For Dollar Trade With Russia

Russia Seen Asking India for Parts to Keep Key Industries Running

Indian Refiners Seen Still Using Dollars to Buy Russian Oil

India’s RBI Opens Accounts for Trade With Russia – IndiaTimes

China’s Yuan is Now the Most Traded Currency in Russia

 

 

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has been working as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As an eager stock market trader and investor, she is keenly interested in economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can tweet to her @saxenavishakha

