Energy

India Preparing Multi-Billion-Dollar Battery Subsidies – FT

June 28, 2023

The Indian government is drafting a plan for large subsidies for companies that can help it make battery storage systems to enable the transition to clean energy sources


India is preparing a multi-billion-dollar subsidy scheme for companies making electricity grid batteries as part of its transition to clean energy.
India's power and renewable energy minister has said the country's demand for battery storage systems will be "humungous". This pic shows smoke coming from cooling towers of a coal-fired power plant in Ahmedabad in October 2021. File photo: Reuters.

 

The Indian government is preparing a multi-billion-dollar subsidy scheme to help wean the country off coal-fired power, according to a new report.

Subsidies would be offered to companies making electricity grid batteries as part of its transition to clean energy, the Financial Times said on Wednesday.

The draft proposal by the power ministry for a production-linked incentive subsidy scheme would offer 216 billion rupees ($2.63 billion) from this year through to 2030 for companies to set up manufacturing capacity for battery cells in India, the FT reported.

The draft plan seen by the FT acknowledged there was a limit to how much more coal power India could build.

“International opinion” and “environmental concerns . . . make expansion of coal-based thermal generation beyond a limit, an infeasible option,” the draft plan says.

India’s power ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Apart from energy transition, domestic battery cell manufacturing is also essential to reducing the country’s dependence on rival China for battery imports, the draft plan said.

“If India does not take urgent steps to set up local manufacturing capacity of battery energy storage systems, imperatives of our energy transition would lead to huge imports from China,” the proposal document seen by FT said.

Read the full report: The FT.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

 

Energy

Tesla to See Record Quarter for China Sales, But Market Share Cut
Tesla to See Record Quarter for China Sales, But Market Share Cut
Jim Pollard 28 Jun 2023

