India’s Imports of Chinese Steel Soar to a Seven-Year High

September 23, 2024

The world’s no-2 crude steel producer has been consuming the metal at a fast pace with robust demand from the infrastructure and automotive sectors


Workers arrange steel rims for export at a wheel factory in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, China in this file pic from late 2017 by China Daily via Reuters.

 

India’s steel imports from China jumped to a seven-year high in the first five months of the 2024-25 financial year, which began in April.

Provisional government data seen by Reuters showed India’s overall finished steel imports also reached a six-year high at 3.7 million metric tons in the April-August period of this year, and the country was a net importer.

The world’s second-biggest crude steel producer has been consuming the alloy at a faster pace with robust demand from the infrastructure and automotive sectors.

 

India shipped 1.1 million tons of the alloy from China in the April-August period, up 31.7% year-on-year, the data showed.

China was the largest exporter of finished steel to India during this period, followed by South Korea and Japan, primarily shipping stainless steel, hot-rolled coil steel, galvanised sheets, and plates.

India’s federal steel ministry is discussing various trade measures against imports in response to calls from Indian mills.

 

Imports of Russian steel also double

India’s imports of finished steel from Russia during the April-August period also hit a six-year high, the data showed.

Russia, whose exports of finished steel at around 54,000 tons, more than doubled from a year ago, was also the fifth-largest exporter of finished steel to India during the period.

Domestic steel prices fell in August, India’s steel ministry noted in its report.

“Indian domestic rebar prices fell during the month under review reflecting the ongoing challenges in the market which included supply-demand mismatch and falling offers,” it said.

However, for April-August, domestic demand was robust, as finished steel consumption touched a seven-year high at 60.3 million metric tons, up 13.8% from a year ago.

But, overseas markets were subdued and finished steel exports fell to a seven-year low during the period.

India’s overall finished steel exports were 1.9 million tons in April-August, down 39.6% from a year ago.

Italy, the top export destination for India’s finished steel exports, imported around 360,000 tons, down 48.3% year-on-year.

India’s crude steel production was at 60.9 million tons during the period, up 4.2% from a year ago, the data showed.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

