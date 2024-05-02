Indonesia to Move 1.9m People Out of Sinking Jakarta – IBT

The Southeast Asian nation has hatched a $30 billion plan to relocate its capital to Nusantara in Borneo by 2045

Indonesia is planning to move 1.9 million residents of its capital, Jakarta, 1,200 miles away to Borneo because the city is sinking, The International Business Times reported.

Jakarta’s population now stands at 11 million and experts have warned that by 2050 rising sea levels could submerge up to 95% of North Jakarta, the story went on, forcing the Indonesian government to come up with its ambitious relocation plan.

The new capital city of Nusantara, which covers 1,000 square miles, will be designed to be both environmentally friendly and technologically advanced and the first residents are expected to move in by the end of October 2024.

Read the full story: The International Business Times

By Sean O’Meara

