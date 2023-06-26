fbpx

Japan Military to Adopt Musk’s Starlink Satellites by Next Year

June 26, 2023

Japan's efforts follow increasing military aggression by neighbours China and Russia, which have been building their capability to target satellites


A Falcon 9 rocket launches from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station
Starlink, operated by Musk's SpaceX, has gained military prominence following its use by Ukraine on the battlefield and by the war-torn country’s civilians in the face of the Russian invasion. Photo: Reuters

 

The Japanese military has been using Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet service in tests aimed at boosting its communication in case of conflict, the the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Sunday.

Japan’s Self-Defence Forces plan to adopt the technology by the next fiscal year, the report said, citing unnamed government sources.

The military has been testing Starlink since March with the system deployed in about 10 locations and in training, the report added.

 

Japan’s efforts follow increasing military aggression by neighbours China and Russia, which have been building their capability to target satellites.

It is also looking to deploy military satellites used by the US and other nations as part of its plan, Yomiuri added.

Japan’s Ministry of Defence already has access to communication satellites in geostationary orbit, but use of Starlink technology would add a constellation of satellites in low Earth orbit, the report said.

Countries around the world are seeking to build resilience against the risk of jamming of communications or attacks on satellites in the event of conflict.

Starlink, operated by Musk’s SpaceX, has gained prominence in the area following its use by Ukraine on the battlefield and by the war-torn country’s civilians in the face of the Russian invasion.

 

  • Reuters, with additional editing by Vishakha Saxena

 

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has been working as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As an eager stock market trader and investor, she is keenly interested in economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can tweet to her @saxenavishakha

