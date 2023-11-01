fbpx

Type to search

Forex

Japanese Yen Stabilizes After Official Warns of Intervention

November 1, 2023

The currency – which dropped 1.7% on Tuesday and passed 160 per euro for the first time – paused in forex trading on Wednesday after a blunt warning of intervention from a senior official


Japanese yen found a footing on Wednesday after being battered on Tuesday. Yen notes are seen in this Sept 2022 image by Florence Lo, Reuters.

 

The Japanese yen – which dropped 1.7% on Tuesday – stabilized on Wednesday after a blunt warning from the country’s top currency diplomat Masato Kanda.

The currency’s slide paused after renewed threats of intervention, while investors began to look toward a Federal Reserve meeting later in the day, where US rates are expected to remain on hold.

Having dropped to a one-year low of 151.74 per dollar on Tuesday, the yen held at 151.32 in Asia trade, following more pointed-than-normal remarks from Kanda.

“Speculative trading seems to be the biggest factor behind recent currency moves,” Kanda told reporters in Tokyo, adding authorities were “on standby” to respond.

 

ALSO SEE: Toyota to Pump $8 Billion More Into US EV Battery Factory

 

The Bank of Japan raised inflation forecasts on Tuesday, but not policy rates. It redefined its 1% limit on 10-year government bond yields as a reference rate, rather than a hard cap.

In the market, that tweak to policy wasn’t regarded as enough to close the wide interest rate gaps between Japan and other countries that has been responsible for the yen’s 13% decline this year.

“Let’s not forget that BOJ is normalising policy from ridiculously low levels,” Claudio Irigoyen, global head of economics at Bank of America Global Research, said.

“It’s still the case that interest rate differentials are widening significantly in favour of the US. So the normalisation … is relatively fast for BOJ standards, but relatively slow relative to what we are seeing in the rest of the world.”

Deutsche Bank macro strategist Alan Ruskin said the slide in the yen, despite the BOJ tweak, shows it’s more evident than ever that a turnaround in the dollar/yen rate is likely to be driven by the dollar and the state of the US economy.

 

Yen passed 160 per euro for first time

It has also traded weaker than 160 per euro for the first time since 2008 on Tuesday, before recovering a little to 159.92 on Wednesday.

Other currency moves were mostly modest, though the New Zealand dollar slipped 0.3% to $0.5808 and was nearing a one-year low as softer-than-forecast employment data cemented expectations of an end to interest rate hikes.

Sterling slipped to $1.2125 and the euro – hurt by Tuesday’s slightly disappointing European growth figures – fell 0.1% to $1.0567.

“The data show the (European Central Bank’s) 450 basis points of interest rate hikes … are working to restrict demand,” CBA analyst Carol Kong said. “We estimate the Eurozone economy is now in recession.”

Factory activity indicators in China, Japan and South Korea showed activity shrinking, which dragged on trade-exposed currencies.

The Australian dollar slipped 0.1% to $0.6630. China’s yuan dipped marginally to 7.3190 per dollar.

A liquidity crunch in money markets pushed interbank rates for non-banks as high as 50% on Wednesday and 6% on Tuesday.

The US dollar index inched higher to 106.75.

The Federal Reserve is expected to keep US interest rates on hold, though the release of Treasury refunding details may move the bond market.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

 

China Removes Top Bloggers’ Anonymity, Sparking Privacy Fears

 

Factory Activity in China Falls in October, Undermining Recovery

 

Top Memory Chipmaker Gets $2 Billion From China’s ‘Big Fund’

 

Vietnam in Talks on First Chip Plant, Despite Warning on Costs

 

Biden to Order ‘Wide Action’ to Limit Risks of Rogue AI Use

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

You Might also Like

China Removes Top Bloggers’ Anonymity, Sparking Privacy Fears
China Removes Top Bloggers’ Anonymity, Sparking Privacy Fears
Toyota to Pump $8 Billion More Into US EV Battery Factory
Toyota to Pump $8 Billion More Into US EV Battery Factory
China Hit by Months of Plunging Foreign Investment - FT
China Hit by Months of Plunging Foreign Investment - FT
Nvidia May See $5 Billion Hit From Early China Chip Curbs – WSJ
Nvidia May See $5 Billion Hit From Early China Chip Curbs – WSJ
logo

Forex

Factory Activity in China Falls in October, Undermining Recovery
Factory Activity in China Falls in October, Undermining Recovery
Jim Pollard 31 Oct 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com