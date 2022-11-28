fbpx

Type to search

North Asia

Japan’s Kishida Refuses to Change Policy with Central Bank

November 28, 2022

Kishida said on Monday the government would not add wage growth as a new policy goal for the Bank of Japan, but would devise ways to prop up wages with the central bank.


Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida refused on Monday to add wage growth as a new monetary policy goal of the government and the central bank.
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda backed the prime minister's decision and said that setting real wage growth as its policy target would be difficult. File photo: Kyodo, via Reuters.

 

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida refused on Monday to add wage growth as a new monetary policy goal of the government and the central bank.

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda backed the prime minister’s decision and said that setting real wage growth as its policy target would be difficult.

“I’m not thinking of reviewing it,” Kishida told parliament, when asked by an opposition lawmaker to change the wording in a joint BOJ-government policy statement agreed upon in 2013.

“The government will prepare policies to prop up wages, working closely with the central bank,” he said.

Under pressure by former PM Shinzo Abe, the BOJ signed an agreement in 2013 with the government that clarified the central bank’s role in achieving its 2% inflation target “at the earliest date possible.”

That statement also required the government to achieve sound fiscal policy and carry out structural reforms to boost Japan’s growth potential.

Some opposition lawmakers and academics have proposed revising the statement’s wording, or create a new statement, as rising inflation and a lack of accompanying wage growth hurt households.

Critics also warned about the rising cost of prolonged monetary easing, as years of ultra-low interest rates and the BOJ’s huge asset buying have hurt financial institutions’ profits and pushed down liquidity in the Japanese government bond (JGB) market.

While inflation has exceeded the BOJ’s 2% target, Kuroda has repeatedly stressed the need to maintain the bank’s massive stimulus until wages rise enough to make up for the rising cost of living.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

 

ALSO SEE:

 

Consumer Inflation in Tokyo Rises at Fastest Pace in Decades

 

Japan’s Imports Surge 45% to Record High on Weakened Yen

 

Why Japan Has Fallen Out of Love With a Weak Yen

 

Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe Assassinated on Campaign Trail

 

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years and has a family in Bangkok.

You Might also Like

China Evergrande Seeks Backing for Planned Rejig by March
China Evergrande Seeks Backing for Planned Rejig by March
China's Covid Unrest Sees Yuan Drop to Two-Week Low
China's Covid Unrest Sees Yuan Drop to Two-Week Low
Chinese Stocks Sink After Covid Cases Rise, Protests Over Policy
Chinese Stocks Sink After Covid Cases Rise, Protests Over Policy
South Korea to Meet Striking Truckers as Supply Chains Suffer
South Korea to Meet Striking Truckers as Supply Chains Suffer
logo

North Asia

Japan May Ease Military Export Rules Amid Defence Revamp
Japan May Ease Military Export Rules Amid Defence Revamp
Jim Pollard 25 Nov 2022

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com