Energy

Korea Superconductor Papers Published ‘Without Consent’ – Yonhap

July 29, 2023

Seok-bae Lee, one of the scientists that the alleged superconductor LK-99 is named after, said the claims were in the process of being peer-reviewed


Three scientists in South Korea claim they've crafted a superconductor that works at both room temperature and ambient pressure – a revolutionary breakthrough if confirmed.
A screenshot of the alleged superconductor from a video showing it levitating on a normal magnet at room temperature.

 

Viral papers announcing the discovery of a room-temperature superconductor by a team of South Korean scientists were published online without permission, one of the team’s lead researchers told Korean agency Yonhap on Friday.

“Professor Kwon arbitrarily published [the papers] in the archive without the permission of other authors,” said Seok-bae Lee, one of the scientists that the alleged superconductor LK-99 is named after. Lee was referring to Yeong-wan Kwon, a research professor at Korea University listed as an author on one of the papers. Another member of the team, Dr Hyun-Tak Kim, was quoted as saying, “the two papers have many flaws and were published without permission.”

Statements from the Korean researchers follow widespread scepticism around the papers posted on the research-sharing platform arXiv.org. Some say the data they quote is “fishy” and “sloppy”.

Researchers are now working to replicate the Korean team’s work, and analysts say their findings will emerge within weeks. Meanwhile, Lee told Yonhap that the team has already requested an international journal to review their findings. They “will be verified through peer evaluation,” Lee said.

Physicists have been hunting for a room-temperature, ambient-pressure superconductor for decades. Such a material would be a game-changer for electronics and global energy systems, and could help develop technologies ranging from long-lasting batteries to levitating trains.

Read the full story: Yonhap

 

  • By Vishakha Saxena

 

Also read:

South Koreans Claim Superconductor Breakthrough – Register

CATL Says It’s Made Cold Weather EV Battery Breakthrough

Toyota Claims EV Battery Breakthrough – Guardian

China’s CATL Eyes Condensed Matter Battery for Planes, EVs

US Confirms Major Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion – Guardian

Taiwan to Research Nuclear Fusion After US Breakthrough

 

Vishakha Saxena

Stagnant Demand, China Woes Temper Waning Chip Glut Cheer
Chip Arm Losses Tank Samsung’s Second-Quarter Profits by 96%
South Koreans Become A Year Or Two Younger With New Age Law
How Samsung Exec 'Stole $200m Chip Secrets' for Foxconn China Fab
