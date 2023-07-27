fbpx

Energy

South Koreans Claim Superconductor Breakthrough – Register

July 27, 2023

Three scientists say they were able to produce a superconductor, dubbed LK-99, via a modified form of lead apatite, that ‘conducts power at any temperature below 127C without pressure chambers’, but experts are sceptical


Three scientists in South Korea claim they've crafted a superconductor that works at both room temperature and ambient pressure – a revolutionary breakthrough if confirmed.
A screenshot of the alleged superconductor from a video showing it levitating on a normal magnet at room temperature.

 

Scientists around the world have expressed excitement – and scepticism – over a claim by three scientists in South Korea who say they have made a superconductor that works at room temperature and ambient pressure, according to a report by The Register, which said this would be a revolutionary breakthrough if confirmed.

Superconductors conduct electricity with minimal resistance and energy loss but usually require intense cold and pressure to function, but the Koreans said they were able to produce a modified form of lead apatite dubbed LK-99 at any temperature below 127C without pressure chambers, the report said, adding that if this is true the discovery would be incredibly useful in making faster digital electronics, and it “could replace the powerful magnets in maglev trains and fusion reactors”, and help produce super-efficient power transmission lines.

Two professors at Oxford University in Britain expressed doubts on the news and said it is too early to confirm such a breatkthrough. That scepticism was highlighted in a report by New Scientist, which said “if their claims hold up to scientific scrutiny, this new work would be truly extraordinary”, but noted that previous reports of breakthroughs in superconductivity were later retracted and other teams failed to replicate the results. 

Read the full report: The Register.

 

ALSO SEE:

 

CATL Says It’s Made Cold Weather EV Battery Breakthrough

 

Toyota Claims EV Battery Breakthrough – Guardian

 

China’s CATL Eyes Condensed Matter Battery for Planes, EVs

 

US Confirms Major Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion – Guardian

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

