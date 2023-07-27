Three scientists say they were able to produce a superconductor, dubbed LK-99, via a modified form of lead apatite, that ‘conducts power at any temperature below 127C without pressure chambers’, but experts are sceptical

Scientists around the world have expressed excitement – and scepticism – over a claim by three scientists in South Korea who say they have made a superconductor that works at room temperature and ambient pressure, according to a report by The Register, which said this would be a revolutionary breakthrough if confirmed.

Superconductors conduct electricity with minimal resistance and energy loss but usually require intense cold and pressure to function, but the Koreans said they were able to produce a modified form of lead apatite dubbed LK-99 at any temperature below 127C without pressure chambers, the report said, adding that if this is true the discovery would be incredibly useful in making faster digital electronics, and it “could replace the powerful magnets in maglev trains and fusion reactors”, and help produce super-efficient power transmission lines.

Two professors at Oxford University in Britain expressed doubts on the news and said it is too early to confirm such a breatkthrough. That scepticism was highlighted in a report by New Scientist, which said “if their claims hold up to scientific scrutiny, this new work would be truly extraordinary”, but noted that previous reports of breakthroughs in superconductivity were later retracted and other teams failed to replicate the results.

