fbpx

Type to search

AI

Musk’s xAI Valued at $24 Billion After New Funding Push

May 27, 2024

The artificial intelligence startup will use the cash to bring xAI’s first products to market, build new infrastructure and accelerate its R&D


xAI logo is seen near computer motherboard in this illustration taken on January 8, 2024. Photo: Reuters
xAI logo is seen near computer motherboard in this illustration taken on January 8, 2024. Photo: Reuters

 

Elon Musk’s AI startup xAI has raised another $6 billion in a fresh funding push as investors continue to bet big in the intensifying AI race

The funding round was backed by investors including Andreessen Horowitz and Sequoia Capital, the company said in a blog post on Sunday, and saw its post-money valuation reach $24 billion

The company’s pre-money valuation was $18 billion, Musk said in a post on X.

 

Also on AF: China Unveils Video of Simulated Invasion of Taiwan

 

The money will be used to take xAI’s first products to market, build advanced infrastructure and accelerate research and development of future technologies, xAI said.

“There will be more to announce in the coming weeks,” Musk said in another X post, in response to the announcement of the funding.

Companies like Microsoft-backed OpenAI and Alphabet’s are among those leading the fierce race for generative AI dominance, driving significant investments and innovation in the rapidly evolving landscape.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

Read more:

Musk Wants a ‘GigaComputer’ For xAI ChatBot: The Information

China Chat Bot Trained to Think Like Xi Jinping – FT

TSMC Sees ‘Golden Age’, With AI Fuelling 10% Chip Growth

Google, Meta, Microsoft, Others Agree on AI ‘Red Lines’

US Trials of AI-Piloted Fighter Jets Worrying China – ZM

 

 

Tags:

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

You Might also Like

In U-Turn, Elon Musk Says US Tariffs on Chinese EVs 'Not Good'
In U-Turn, Elon Musk Says US Tariffs on Chinese EVs 'Not Good'
Tesla Wants Suppliers to Shift Outside China, Taiwan: Report
Tesla Wants Suppliers to Shift Outside China, Taiwan: Report
China Chat Bot Trained to Think Like Xi Jinping – FT
China Chat Bot Trained to Think Like Xi Jinping – FT
Google, Meta, Microsoft, Others Agree on AI ‘Red Lines’
Google, Meta, Microsoft, Others Agree on AI ‘Red Lines’
logo

AI

Musk Wants a ‘GigaComputer’ For xAI ChatBot: The Information
Musk Wants a ‘GigaComputer’ For xAI ChatBot: The Information
Jim Pollard 26 May 2024

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com