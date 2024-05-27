Musk’s xAI Valued at $24 Billion After New Funding Push

The artificial intelligence startup will use the cash to bring xAI’s first products to market, build new infrastructure and accelerate its R&D

Elon Musk’s AI startup xAI has raised another $6 billion in a fresh funding push as investors continue to bet big in the intensifying AI race

The funding round was backed by investors including Andreessen Horowitz and Sequoia Capital, the company said in a blog post on Sunday, and saw its post-money valuation reach $24 billion

The company’s pre-money valuation was $18 billion, Musk said in a post on X.

Also on AF: China Unveils Video of Simulated Invasion of Taiwan

The money will be used to take xAI’s first products to market, build advanced infrastructure and accelerate research and development of future technologies, xAI said.

“There will be more to announce in the coming weeks,” Musk said in another X post, in response to the announcement of the funding.

Companies like Microsoft-backed OpenAI and Alphabet’s are among those leading the fierce race for generative AI dominance, driving significant investments and innovation in the rapidly evolving landscape.

Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

Read more:

Musk Wants a ‘GigaComputer’ For xAI ChatBot: The Information

China Chat Bot Trained to Think Like Xi Jinping – FT

TSMC Sees ‘Golden Age’, With AI Fuelling 10% Chip Growth

Google, Meta, Microsoft, Others Agree on AI ‘Red Lines’

US Trials of AI-Piloted Fighter Jets Worrying China – ZM