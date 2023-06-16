fbpx

Sanctioned Russia Pays Sakhalin Oil Dividends in Yuan – Nikkei

June 16, 2023

Prior to sanctions imposed by the West, which cut Moscow off from international financial systems, Russia made the dividend payments in dollars


A general view shows the Sakhalin-2 project
A general view shows the Sakhalin-2 project's liquefaction gas plant in Prigorodnoye, about 70 km south of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk. Photo: Reuters

 

Russia has used China’s yuan to pay dividends from the Sakhalin oil projects because it was cut off from international financial systems due to Western sanctions imposed in response to its invasion of Ukraine, Nikkei Asia reported.

Russia made the yuan payments to Japanese trading firms that have stakes in the Sakhalin 1 and 2 oil and gas fields, Nikkei said. Prior to the sanctions imposed by the US and Europe, Russia was making the dividend payments in dollars, the report added.

Read the full report: Nikkei Asia

 

Also read:

Global Economy Showing Signs of De-Dollarisation, Says JPMorgan

BRICS Looking to Counter Sanctions With Alternative Currencies

India-Russia Oil Deals Erode Dollar’s Currency Dominance

China Settles First LNG Trade in Yuan in Latest Hit to Dollar

Yuan Overtakes Dollar For 1st Time in China Cross-Border Trade

China’s Yuan is Now the Most Traded Currency in Russia

 

 

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has been working as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As an eager stock market trader and investor, she is keenly interested in economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can tweet to her @saxenavishakha

