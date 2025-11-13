fbpx

Singapore Trialling a CBDC, Plans Laws on Stablecoins, MAS Says

November 13, 2025

Singapore has begun trialling a central bank digital currency (CBDC) and wants to trial tokenised MAS bills. It also has plans to regulate stablecoins


Chia Der Jiun, head of the Monetary Authority of Singapore, is seen at a Future of Finance seminar at the IMF and World Bank Annual Meetings in Washington DC in this 2025 Reuters image.

 

Singapore’s central bank is looking toward the future. It has begun trialling a central bank digital currency (CBDC) and wants to trial tokenised MAS bills.

It also plans to bring in laws to regulate stablecoins.

MAS is the Monetary Authority of Singapore, the city-state’s central bank, which is pressing forward with plans to build a scalable and secure tokenised financial ecosystem, the bank’s top official said on Thursday.

 

ALSO SEE: Bridge Collapse in Southern China Linked to Dam in Seismic Zone

 

“Tokenisation has lifted off the ground. But have asset-backed tokens achieved escape velocity? Not yet,” said Chia Der Jiun, managing director of the MAS, in a keynote address at the Singapore FinTech Festival.

He said the MAS has been working on the details of its stablecoin regulatory regime and will prepare draft legislation, with the emphasis on “sound reserve backing and redemption reliability.”

MAS is also supporting trials under the BLOOM initiative, which explores the use of tokenised bank liabilities and regulated stablecoins for settlement, he added.

“In the CBDC space, I am pleased to announce that the three Singapore banks – DBS, OCBC, and UOB – have successfully conducted interbank overnight lending transactions using the first live trial issuance of Singapore dollar wholesale CBDC,” he said.

A CBDC, or central bank digital currency, is a digital form of central bank money.

MAS will expand trials to include tokenised MAS bills settled with CBDC, he added.

Chia said a regulatory guide on tokenised capital markets products will be published this week, and MAS is working with international counterparts to align standards and support adoption.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

