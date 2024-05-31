fbpx

Type to search

Semiconductors

Taiwan Says China Suppliers Trying to Poach Our Tech Staff

May 31, 2024

Ministry of Justice investigators named Luxshare Precision Industry as one of eight Chinese companies “that came to Taiwan to illegally engage in the poaching our high-tech talents.”


A globe is seen in front of Chinese and Taiwanese flags
Home to TSMC, the largest contract chip manufacturer in the world, Taiwan has witnessed a steady increase in Chinese pressure in recent years. Photo: Reuters

 

Authorities in Taiwan claim a Chinese supplier for Apple has been operating illegally on the island – and trying to poach tech talent.

Taiwan, which is home to the world’s top chipmaker TSMC and other world-class chip firms, has intensified efforts to stop illegal activities by Chinese firms to steal know-how and poach well-trained workers.

Late on Thursday Ministry of Justice investigators named Luxshare Precision Industry as one of eight Chinese companies “that came to Taiwan to illegally engage in the poaching of our high-tech talents.”

 

ALSO SEE: Temu, Shein Face Tough Online Content Rules As EU Users Soar

 

Luxshare did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The investigation bureau named video surveillance equipment maker Zhejiang Dahua Technology, which the United States added to a blacklist in 2019 over Beijing’s treatment of Muslim minorities in the far western Chinese region of Xinjiang.

Zhejiang Dahua set up “two private locations” in Taiwan and tried to circumvent investigation by listing its employees as working for another company, the bureau said, also without giving details.

Zhejiang Dahua did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory and accounts for the majority of the world’s most advanced semiconductor manufacturing capacity, sees Beijing’s efforts as a threat to its chip expertise.

“The facilitators of relevant mainland China companies in Taiwan should not be under any illusions and challenge the determination to enforce the law,” the bureau said, adding it would “resolutely crack down on illegal business operations and the poaching of talent”.

Thursday’s announcement was the result of a sweep this month of suspected illegal operations by Chinese tech companies.

In 2022, Taiwanese prosecutors accused Luxshare of stealing commercial secrets from a Taiwanese competitor, Catcher Technology, and poaching its workforce to win orders from Apple, saying it had charged 14 people.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

China Unveils Video of Simulated Invasion of Taiwan

Tesla Wants Suppliers to Shift Outside China, Taiwan: Report

TSMC Sees ‘Golden Age’, With AI Fuelling 10% Chip Growth

President Lai Urges China to Accept Taiwan’s Existence – Nikkei

China Warns US Not to Implement Taiwan Aid, TikTok Sale

Taiwanese Firms Eye SE Asia Boltholes in Case China Invades – FT

Taiwan Chip Firms Migrate to Japan, TSMC to Open Kyushu Plant

Taiwan Invasion ‘Could Wipe Off up to $1 Trillion Per Year’

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

You Might also Like

Nikkei Jumps, Hang Seng Loses Gains Ahead of Key Inflation Data
Nikkei Jumps, Hang Seng Loses Gains Ahead of Key Inflation Data
Temu, Shein Face Tough Online Content Rules As EU Users Soar
Temu, Shein Face Tough Online Content Rules As EU Users Soar
TikTok Denies Plan to Separate Core Algorithm For US, China
TikTok Denies Plan to Separate Core Algorithm For US, China
Trump Court Loss Draws Bemusement, Big Interest in China - CNN
Trump Court Loss Draws Bemusement, Big Interest in China - CNN
logo

Semiconductors

US Warns China of Sanctions: ‘Helping Russia Threatens Europe’
US Warns China of Sanctions: ‘Helping Russia Threatens Europe’
Jim Pollard 30 May 2024

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com