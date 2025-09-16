fbpx

China-US Economic Ties

TikTok Deal Includes New, Old Investors, Oracle Data Role – CNBC

September 16, 2025

The takeover of app’s operations in the US will take 30 to 45 days, but Oracle will retain its role managing the collection of TikTok’s data and software updates, CNBC has said


The TikTok app logo is seen in this Reuters image.

 

The agreement on US firms taking over the local operations of TikTok includes new and existing investors in the social media platform’s Chinese parent company Bytedance, according to a report by CNBC.

Sources have reportedly said the deal will take 30 to 45 days, but Oracle will retain its role managing the collection of TikTok’s data and software updates.

TikTok’s future in the US had been clouded with doubt for more than a year after Congress passed a bill that required Bytedance to divest its operations in the US because of concern that the Chinese government could access the user data for 170 million Americans – and run influence operations via the app.

President Trump extended the three-month deadline allowing the app to continue operating in the US three times prior to the latest bilateral trade talks in Madrid on Sunday and Monday.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Tuesday that President Trump was willing to let TikTok go dark – and that warning “turned the tide” in the framework deal agreed with Chinese officials in Spain.

“President Trump made it clear that he would have been willing to let Tiktok go dark, that we were not going to give up national security in favour of the deal,” Bessent told CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”

 

See the full report: CNBC.

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

India, US To Hold Talks Amid Heated Rhetoric From Washington
Nvidia's Latest AI Chip For China Finds Few Takers
China Aiming to Double Battery Storage, Holds First Solar Auction
US Keen to Control More Ports, Cut China's 'Maritime Advantage'
China-US Economic Ties

US Pharma Lobbying Trump Against Severe Anti-China Curbs — NYT
