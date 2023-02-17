fbpx

Type to search

Fintech

TikTok Plans More Data Centres in Europe Amid Security Concerns

February 17, 2023

Popular video-sharing app, owned by China’s ByteDance, aims to expand its data storage in Europe, a top manager said on Friday, in a move to reassure local officials on the security of user data


TikTok is looking at setting up two new data centres in Europe, a senior manager said on Friday.
3D printed figures are seen in front of displayed Tik Tok logo in this picture illustration taken November 7, 2019

 

Chinese short-video company TikTok plans to set up two more data centres in Europe, a senior executive revealed on Friday.

The tech giant has been working on moves to reassure governments and regulators in the US and other western nations that user data cannot be accessed by the Communist Party.

Concerns about the security of users’ data have been a major issue in the United States.

The popular video-sharing app, owned by China’s ByteDance, aims to expand its data storage in Europe, TikTok’s general manager for operations in the region Rich Waterworth said in a blog post.

“We are at an advanced stage of finalising a plan for a second data centre in Ireland with a third party service provider, in addition to the site announced last year,” he said.

“We’re also in talks to establish a third data centre in Europe to further complement our planned operations in Ireland. European TikTok user data will begin migrating this year, continuing into 2024,” Waterworth said.

ALSO SEE:

Top China Dealmaker Bao Fan Disappears, Bank Stock Plunges

 

 

Tech giants report EU user numbers

The company on Friday also reported on average 125 million monthly active users in EU between August 2022 to January 2023, subjecting it to stricter EU online content rules known as the Digital Services Act (DSA).

The DSA labels companies with more than 45 million users as very large online platforms and require them to do risk management, external and independent auditing, share data with authorities and researchers and adopt a code of conduct.

The European Commission had given online platforms and search engines until February 17 to publish their monthly active users. Very large online platforms have four months to comply with the rules or risk fines.

Twitter on Thursday said it has 100.9 million average monthly users in the EU, based on an estimation of the last 45 days.

Alphabet provided one set of numbers based on users’ accounts and another set based on signed-out recipients, saying that users can access its services whether they sign into an account or when they are signed out.

It said the average monthly number of signed-in users totalled 278.6 million at Google Maps, 274.6 million at Google Play, 332 million at Google Search, 74.9 million at Shopping and 401.7 million at YouTube.

Earlier this week, Meta Platform said it had 255 million average monthly active users on Facebook in the EU and about 250 million average monthly active users on Instagram in the last six months of 2022.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

 

ALSO SEE:

 

US Edges Closer to Nationwide Ban of China’s TikTok – Gizmodo

 

China’s TikTok Fined $5.4m Over Online Tracking Breach

 

India’s TikTok Ban ‘Incredibly Important’: US FCC – TechCrunch

 

TikTok Pauses Hiring for Security Deal With US Amid Rising Doubts

 

US to Ban Use of TikTok App on Government Devices

 

TikTok App Could Control US Users’ Devices, FBI Chief Says

 

TikTok Tells EU Users China Staff Can Access Data – Guardian

 

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years and has a family in Bangkok.

You Might also Like

Top China Dealmaker Bao Fan Disappears, Bank Stock Plunges
Top China Dealmaker Bao Fan Disappears, Bank Stock Plunges
TSMC Dumped by Several Funds Other Than Buffett's Berkshire
TSMC Dumped by Several Funds Other Than Buffett's Berkshire
Asian Markets Rise on Hopes of Avoiding Global Hard Landing
Asian Markets Rise on Hopes of Avoiding Global Hard Landing
China Sanctions Lockheed Martin, Raytheon Again Over Taiwan
China Sanctions Lockheed Martin, Raytheon Again Over Taiwan
logo

Fintech

China Aiming to Boost Consumer Spending and Childcare
China Aiming to Boost Consumer Spending and Childcare
Jim Pollard 16 Feb 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com