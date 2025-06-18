Trump Set to Extend TikTok Sale Deadline For a Third Time

“President Trump will sign an additional executive order this week to keep TikTok up and running,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

The White House said on Tuesday that US President Donald Trump will extend the deadline for China-based ByteDance to divest the US assets of short-video app TikTok by another 90 days.

TikTok faced a June 19 deadline (Thursday) despite a law that had mandated a sale or shutdown if no significant progress had been to the group’s status.

Trump has already twice granted a reprieve from enforcement of a congressionally mandated ban on TikTok that was supposed to take effect in January.

“As he has said many times, President Trump does not want TikTok to go dark. This extension will last 90 days, which the Administration will spend working to ensure this deal is closed so that the American people can continue to use TikTok with the assurance that their data is safe and secure.”

The TikTok deadline stems from a national security law, which the Supreme Court upheld just before Trump took office for a second time.

The law aims to address concern that TikTok could be used by China for spying and political manipulation. About 170 million Americans have downloaded the app.

If the deadline expired, it would mean that app store operators like Google, Apple, plus internet service providers must act to block downloads of TikTok, or face penalties for supporting TikTok.

Trump said last month and again last week that he would extend the deadline if no deal was reached.

A range of US companies such as Oracle have said they would like to take over TikTok’s operations in the US, but it’s still not clear if Beijing would permit that.

Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

