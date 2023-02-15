fbpx

Type to search

Markets

TSMC Shares Fall as Buffett-Backed Berkshire Dumps Stake

February 15, 2023

It is rare but not unprecedented for Berkshire to quickly undo a multi-billion dollar investment in a company’s stock


A logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) is seen at its headquarters in Hsinchu
TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker, said last month its revenue in the first quarter is likely to dip 5%. Photo: Reuters

 

Shares in Taiwan’s TSMC fell more than 3.67% on Wednesday after regulatory filings showed Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway slashed its stake in the chipmaker.

Berkshire cut its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) by 86.2% to 8.29 million sponsored American depositary shares, a regulatory filing showed.

That comes roughly three months after Berkshire unveiled it bought more than $4.1 billion worth of TSMC stock.

 

Also on AF: Buffett’s Berkshire Sells Another $139 Million BYD Shares

 

TSMC depository receipts fell 4% in the US after hours trade on Tuesday. In Taiwan, TSMC shares opened down 3.3% as Asian markets started Wednesday trading.

Depositary shares in TSMC have surged almost 32% this year, closing at $97.96 on Tuesday.

“Berkshire made a small profit on TSMC. It was not a huge, huge win for Berkshire,” CFRA Research analyst Cathy Seifert said. By her calculations, Berkshire bought the shares for roughly $68.50 and sold them for $74.50.

It is rare but not unprecedented for Berkshire to quickly undo a multi-billion dollar investment in a company’s stock.

The move comes after TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, warned last month that its revenue in the first quarter is likely to dip 5%.

A softening consumer demand for electronics has fuelled a global downturn in the chip industry. TSMC executives have said they do not expect market conditions to improve until the second half of the year.

Besides TSMC, Buffett also divested from several US-listed banking and gaming shares, while bolstering its holdings in iPhone-maker Apple.

$3.5-billion boost for Arizona chip plant

TSMC said on Tuesday its board had approved a plan of capital injection of up to $3.5 billion to its unit in Arizona.

In December, TSMC tripled its planned investment at the Arizona chip plant, which began construction late last year, to $40 billion.

The company said the capital injection is part of the planned $40 billion being spent.

The factory, among the largest foreign investments in US history, is due to start production in 2024, using advanced 5 nanometre technology.

TSMC expects its Phoenix factories to create 13,000 high-tech jobs, including 4,500 under TSMC and the rest at suppliers.

 

  • Reuters, with additional editing by Vishakha Saxena

 

 

Also read:

 

Taiwan’s TSMC Starts Production of Its Most Advanced Chip Yet

 

Sales of Advanced Chips Lift TSMC Quarterly Profit 78%

 

Apple to Use TSMC’s US-Made Microchips, Says Tim Cook – CNBC

 

TSMC Not Leaving, Says Taiwan as Arizona Factory Fuels Worry

 

 

Tags:

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has been working as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As an eager stock market trader and investor, she is keenly interested in economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can tweet to her @saxenavishakha

You Might also Like

Taiwan Ramps up Drone Development to Guard From China Threat
Taiwan Ramps up Drone Development to Guard From China Threat
Samsung to Keep Up Chip Spending Despite 8-Year Low Profits
Samsung to Keep Up Chip Spending Despite 8-Year Low Profits
Taiwan Export Orders Tumble on Cooling Global Demand: Poll
Taiwan Export Orders Tumble on Cooling Global Demand: Poll
Japan, Netherlands to Join US in Enforcing China Chip Curbs
Japan, Netherlands to Join US in Enforcing China Chip Curbs
logo

Markets

Tesla to Open US Charging Network to Rivals: White House
Tesla to Open US Charging Network to Rivals: White House
Jim Pollard 15 Feb 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com