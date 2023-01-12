fbpx

Sales of Advanced Chips Lift TSMC Quarterly Profit 78%

January 12, 2023

Taiwanese chipmaker enjoyed a record net profit of $9.72 billion for the October-December quarter


TSMC said it has no immediate plans to build chip factories in Europe, with customers in the region being far fewer than elsewhere.
TSMC has began mass production of 3 nanometre chips. File photo: Reuters.

 

The world’s largest contract chipmaker, TSMC, posted a 78% rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Thursday.

The Taiwanese powerhouse posted a quarterly record, helped by strong sales of advanced chips, despite an industry downturn that hit cheaper commodity chips.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), a major supplier for Apple, saw net profit for October-December hit a record T$295.9 billion ($9.72 billion) from T$166.2 billion a year earlier.

That compared with the T$289.44 billion average of 21 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

TSMC’s business has been boosted by a global chip shortage sparked by pandemic-fuelled sales of smartphones and laptops.

While the shortage has eased, analysts said dominance in making some of the world’s most advanced chips has kept the firm’s order book full.

Revenue up 26%

Revenue for the quarter climbed 26.7% to $19.93 billion, versus TSMC’s prior estimated range of $19.9 billion to $20.7 billion.

TSMC’s share price fell 27.1% in 2022, but is up 8.5% so far this year giving the firm a market value of $412.78 billion. The stock rose 0.4% on Thursday versus a 0.1% fall for the benchmark index.

Overall, the chip sector has been grappling with weak demand for gadgets such as smartphones as inflation accelerates and interest rates rise, against a backdrop of geopolitical tension.

In October, TSMC cut its annual investment budget by at least 10% for 2022 and struck a more cautious note than usual on upcoming demand, flagging challenges from rising inflationary costs and predicting a chip downturn for 2023.

The firm said it spent $36.29 billion on capital expenditure in 2022, compared to a previous forecast of around $36 billon.

TSMC, Asia’s most-valuable listed firm, whose clients include chip majors such as Qualcomm, has repeatedly said business would continue to be boosted by a “mega-trend” in the industry, brought by demand for high-performance computing chips for 5G networks and data centres, as well as increased use of chips in gadgets and vehicles.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

 

