Buffett’s Berkshire Sells Another $139 Million BYD Shares

Berkshire Hathaway, the investment company owned by Warren Buffett, has sold 4.235 million Hong Kong-listed shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD for HK$1.09 billion ($138.9 million).

The sale on February 3 lowered Berkshire’s holdings in BYD’s issued H-shares to 11.87%, the filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Thursday showed.

This is the second time in a week that Berkshire reduced its stake in the Chinese EV-maker.

The group has been offloading its shares in the rapidly expanding carmaker since late August last year. Berkshire’s stake in the company’s H shares was 20.49% at the time.

BYD was the world’s largest plug-in hybrids and pure electric vehicles maker in 2022, with a total of 1.86 million cars sold, growing faster than Tesla.

