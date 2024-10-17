TSMC’s Upbeat Outlook Could Spur Return to Trillion-Dollar Cap

TSMC’s latest update delights investors and spurs a rally in chip stocks before the start of trading in the US

US chip stocks rose even before the start of trading on Thursday after North Asian tech giant TSMC announced strong sales and a forecast that spurred investor anticipation.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, raised its expectation for annual revenue growth and said sales from AI chips would account for a mid-teen percentage of its full-year revenue.

That caused optimism about demand for processors used to power artificial intelligence applications.

The forecast from the leading producer of advanced AI chips reinforced investor confidence in the outlook for chipmakers, whose market values have skyrocketed over the past two years due to a surge in chip spending by Big Tech.

TSMC’s US-listed shares rose 7%, with the company’s market capitalization set to cross $1 trillion if pre-market gains hold.

TSMC customer and AI chip frontrunner Nvidia and smaller rival AMD both gained more than 2%. Networking chipmaker Broadcom, smartphone semiconductor maker Qualcomm and memory chip provider Micron rose between 1.5% and 3%.

Struggling chipmaker Intel‘s shares were also edging higher. Intel has been expanding its chip fabrication facilities in an attempt to challenge TSMC in advanced contract manufacturing – an undertaking analysts expect will take years.

TSMC’s outlook also offered some respite to investors after deep forecast cuts from chipmaking equipment giant ASML sparked fears on Tuesday of a slower-than-expected recovery in demand for semiconductors not used in AI.

TSMC’s US-listed shares are up more than 80% so far this year, while Nvidia has risen over two-fold, as investors pour billions of dollars into semiconductor stocks amid Wall Street’s booming picks-and-shovels trade.

