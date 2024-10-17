fbpx

TSMC’s Upbeat Outlook Could Spur Return to Trillion-Dollar Cap

October 17, 2024

TSMC’s latest update delights investors and spurs a rally in chip stocks before the start of trading in the US


A logo of taiwanese chip giant TSMC is seen at southern Taiwan science park in Tainan, Taiwan December 29, 2022.REUTERS/
The logo of Taiwanese chip giant TSMC is seen at a science park in Tainan in southern Taiwan. Photo: Reuters.

 

US chip stocks rose even before the start of trading on Thursday after North Asian tech giant TSMC announced strong sales and a forecast that spurred investor anticipation.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, raised its expectation for annual revenue growth and said sales from AI chips would account for a mid-teen percentage of its full-year revenue.

That caused optimism about demand for processors used to power artificial intelligence applications.

 

ALSO SEE: ‘Error’ Sees ASML Lose Crown as Europe’s Most Valued Tech Firm

 

The forecast from the leading producer of advanced AI chips reinforced investor confidence in the outlook for chipmakers, whose market values have skyrocketed over the past two years due to a surge in chip spending by Big Tech.

TSMC’s US-listed shares rose 7%, with the company’s market capitalization set to cross $1 trillion if pre-market gains hold.

TSMC customer and AI chip frontrunner Nvidia and smaller rival AMD both gained more than 2%. Networking chipmaker Broadcom, smartphone semiconductor maker Qualcomm and memory chip provider Micron rose between 1.5% and 3%.

Struggling chipmaker Intel‘s shares were also edging higher. Intel has been expanding its chip fabrication facilities in an attempt to challenge TSMC in advanced contract manufacturing – an undertaking analysts expect will take years.

TSMC’s outlook also offered some respite to investors after deep forecast cuts from chipmaking equipment giant ASML sparked fears on Tuesday of a slower-than-expected recovery in demand for semiconductors not used in AI.

TSMC’s US-listed shares are up more than 80% so far this year, while Nvidia has risen over two-fold, as investors pour billions of dollars into semiconductor stocks amid Wall Street’s booming picks-and-shovels trade.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

Taiwan’s TSMC Joins Trillion Dollar Club Amid AI Frenzy

TSMC Sees ‘Golden Age’, With AI Fuelling 10% Chip Growth

US Set to Double Tariffs on Chinese Semiconductors in 2025 – TH

Apple Working With TSMC to Make its Own AI Chips: WSJ

Biden Ramps US Tariffs on Chinese EVs, Metals, PV Cells, Chips

China Capture of TSMC Would Be ‘Devastating’ For US: Raimondo

TSMC Wins Billions in US Aid After Deal on 3rd New Arizona Fab

TSMC Restarts Taiwan Fabs After Earthquake Shutdowns

Japan to Pump $4.9bn Into Second TSMC Chip Factory Plan

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

