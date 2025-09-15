fbpx

Type to search

Biotech

US Pharma Lobbying Trump Against Severe Anti-China Curbs — NYT

September 15, 2025

Restrictions on experimental treatments will likely have a significant impact on pharmaceutical companies which have, in recent years, bought up rights to experimental drugs created in China


Chinese medical regulators are said to be in talks with US drug giant Pfizer on a licensing arrangement that will allow local drugmakers to make and distribute Paxlovid. The Pfizer logo is seen on a phone in this image by Reuters.

 

A proposed executive order from Washington that could impose severe restrictions on medicines and experimental treatments from China has divided US President Donald’s Trump’s backers and American pharmaceutical companies, according a report by The New York Times.

The draft order proposes increased scrutiny of purchases of Chinese-invented experimental treatments by American pharmaceutical companies and increased production of certain medicines in the US so as to cut back on their imports of China, NYT said.

Restrictions on experimental treatments will likely have a significant impact on pharmaceutical companies which have, in recent years, bought up rights to experimental drugs created in China for cancer, obesity and heart disease, among others. Early this year, for instance, drugmaker Pfizer bought the rights to an experimental cancer drug from a Chinese firm for a whopping $6 billion.

Pharmaceutical companies are “getting great deals, and they’re not going to want that to end,” one biotech investor told NYT. These companies have warned the Trump administration that the planned restrictions could upend the American pharmaceutical industry and eliminate the availability of promising treatments for American patients, NYT said.

Trump’s backers, meanwhile, are on the other side of the debate and have called for ending America’s reliance on China for medicines. They include investors such as tech billionaire Peter Thiel, Google co-founder Sergey Brin, the Koch family and staff at the investment firm run by President Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, NYT said.

They argue that American companies have already been struggling to keep up with China’s surging biotech sector. They also view Chinese competitors as an existential threat to US biotechnology, BYT reported citing people briefed on their lobbying.

 

  • Vishakha Saxena

 

Also read:

China Agrees to Deal on TikTok With US Trade Officials in Spain

Trump Tariffs Could Hit US-Made Drugs in China, Data Shows

China Unveils Brain Chip Similar to Elon Musk’s Neuralink

China’s Rapid R&D Revolution is Leaving the US in its Wake

World’s First Gene-Edited Kids Are Happy, Says Chinese Creator – SCMP

Chinese Biotech Giant WuXi ‘Sent US Client’s Data to Beijing’

US Adds China Entities to Red-Flag Export List, WuXi Biologics Hit

China’s WuXi Ponders Sale of US Pharma Operations, FT Says

 

Tags:

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has worked as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As a trader and investor, she is keenly interested in new economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can write to her at [email protected]

You Might also Like

China Targets US Chip Sector With Probes Into Nvidia, 'Dumping'
China Targets US Chip Sector With Probes Into Nvidia, 'Dumping'
Hyundai Raid: How A Visa Loophole Landed Korean Workers In Trouble
Hyundai Raid: How A Visa Loophole Landed Korean Workers In Trouble
China’s Top Maker of Humanoid Robots Planning $7 Billion IPO
China’s Top Maker of Humanoid Robots Planning $7 Billion IPO
Chinese Tech Giants ‘Want Nvidia Chips’ Despite Beijing Pushback
Chinese Tech Giants ‘Want Nvidia Chips’ Despite Beijing Pushback
logo

Biotech

S Korea to Invest $450bn in US Projects, Energy; Gets 15% Tariff
S Korea to Invest $450bn in US Projects, Energy; Gets 15% Tariff
Jim Pollard 31 Jul 2025
  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com