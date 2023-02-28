World’s Biggest Lithium Hub Being Built in Xinjiang – Yicai

The facility, situated in the embattled Xinjiang region, will process three million tons of precious metals annually

Chinese miner Xinjiang Nonferrous Metal Group has begun construction of the world’s biggest lithium hub which will integrate the mining and extraction of the critical EV battery metal, Yicai Global reported.

The facility, situated in the embattled Xinjiang region, will process 3 million tons of precious metals annually and produce 600,000 tons of “high-quality lithium concentrate”, the report said.

