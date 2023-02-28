fbpx

World’s Biggest Lithium Hub Being Built in Xinjiang – Yicai

February 28, 2023

The facility, situated in the embattled Xinjiang region, will process three million tons of precious metals annually


A lithium stone is seen at a news conference of Macusani Yellowcake and Plateau Energy in Lima, Peru
The lithium hub will integrate the mining and extraction of the EV battery metal. Photo: Reuters

 

Chinese miner Xinjiang Nonferrous Metal Group has begun construction of the world’s biggest lithium hub which will integrate the mining and extraction of the critical EV battery metal, Yicai Global reported.

The facility, situated in the embattled Xinjiang region, will process 3 million tons of precious metals annually and produce 600,000 tons of “high-quality lithium concentrate”, the report said.

Read the full report: Yicai Global

 

Also read:

China’s Mining Probe Set to Cut World Lithium Supply by 13%

Australia Blocks Chinese Investment in Rare Earths Company

China’s CATL to Help Tap Into Bolivia’s Lithium Riches

EV-Maker Nio Eyes Self-Sufficiency With New Battery Plant

China May Use Lithium Batteries to Power Submarines – SCMP

 

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has been working as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As an eager stock market trader and investor, she is keenly interested in economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can tweet to her @saxenavishakha

