World’s Biggest Lithium Hub Being Built in Xinjiang – Yicai

Chinese miner Xinjiang Nonferrous Metal Group has begun construction of the world’s biggest lithium hub which will integrate the mining and extraction of the critical EV battery metal, Yicai Global reported.
The facility, situated in the embattled Xinjiang region, will process 3 million tons of precious metals annually and produce 600,000 tons of “high-quality lithium concentrate”, the report said.
Read the full report: Yicai Global
