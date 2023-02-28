China’s Mining Probe Set to Cut World Lithium Supply by 13%

The southern Chinese city Yichun, known as Asia’s lithium capital, said last week officials were cracking down on illegal and environmentally damaging mining

An investigation into illegal mining in China’s lithium hub Yichun could set back global supply of the battery raw material by 13% this month, analysts said on Monday.

The Chinese city in southeastern Jiangxi province, known as Asia’s lithium capital, said last week it was cracking down on criminal activity, such as unlicensed and environmentally-damaging mining.

The Yichun government did not specify whether producers could continue operating during the investigation, but two Yichun-based lithium companies said on Monday they had suspended mining.

Yichun has an annual lithium extraction capacity of 150,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE). It produces about 29% of the country’s lithium salt. Several Chinese battery-makers including CATL own mining assets in Yichun.

Earlier this month, China’s Sina Finance reported the ‘chaotic’ lithium mining craze drove villagers in Yichun to dig up “deep pits” in order to extract lithium-rich lepidolite ores.

Analysts at Citic Securities Research said they assumed mining in the city would be halted for a month, removing around 13,000 tonnes of LCE from global supplies. That equates to about 13% of the world’s total supply in a given month, they added.

Financial news outlet Yicai reported on Sunday that the central government had also sent a working group to Yichun investigate the sector.

Yichun’s bureau of Industry and Information Technology declined to comment on the inquiry.

Boon for falling lithium prices

Lithium salt producers and analysts said the hit to Yichun’s production was likely to support rapidly falling prices. Lithium prices, which surged dramatically following the electric vehicle (EV) boom China, have been on a downward trajectory since late last year.

Spot lithium carbonate prices in China have dropped 34.3% since mid-November to less than 400,000 yuan ($57,553.13) a tonne.

The average spot price of lithium carbonate fell to 392,500 yuan per tonne on Friday, according to a report by Caixin.

Analysts expect prices of the metal to fall further this year due to oversupply and plunging EV sales in China.

In January, China’s EV and hybrid passenger car sales fell 45% from December after Beijing ended subsidies and incentives for their purchase.

Analysts expect lithium prices to drop to 200,000 yuan per tonne in 2024, according to the Caixin report.

Reuters, with inputs from Vishakha Saxena

