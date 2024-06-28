fbpx

Indonesian Airports, Data Centres Hit By Worst Cyberattack in Years

June 28, 2024

Some 44 state agencies were targets of a cyberattack by the notorious Lockbit gang, which demanded an $8 million ransom. But the government has refused to pay.


FILE PHOTO: 3D printed models of people working on computers and padlock are seen in front of a displayed CYBER SECURITY words and binary code in this picture illustration taken, February 1, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

 

Indonesia has been rocked by a cyberattack that has impacted more than 40 government agencies, including the immigration ministry and operations at major airports.

The latest attack – the worst the country has seen in years – has also disrupted immigration services and affected operations at government data centres, officials say.

Some 44 government agencies, including key ministries, were targets of a ransomware attack, an official from the communications ministry, said this week. The notorious Lockbit cybercrime gang has demanded an $8 million ransom.

 

Data at five agencies, including immigration services and the coordinating ministry of investment, have been restored, and the government was working to restore data at 39 other agencies, he said.

“We expect the data at 18 government agencies to be restored by the end of this month,” Usman said.

 

Jakarta refusing to pay Lockbit $8m ransom

Indonesia’s communications ministry announced earlier this week that the attacker had used malicious software called Lockbit 3.0 and demanded the $8 million ransom, which the government refused to pay.

The Lockbit cybercrime group is notorious for using ransomware to digitally extort its victims.

Ransom software works by encrypting victims’ data. Hackers can offer a key in return for payments in millions of dollars, typically through cryptocurrency.

In a joint press conference with the ministry, Telkom Group director Harlan Wijanarko tried to assure Indonesians by saying that their data was secure.

“We have isolated the system in the national data centre so no one can enter it. We cut the access from the outside,” he said, adding that they were still investigating the cause of the attack.

The Telkom group operates two major data centres in Indonesia, one in the capital city of Jakarta and the other in Surabaya.

All government agencies in Indonesia rely on these centres to store data. The Surabaya data centre was the target of the attack.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

NOTE: The headline on this report was amended on June 28, 2024.

 

ALSO SEE:

Scamming Compounds in SE Asia Stole $64 Billion in 2023: Report

High-Tech Asian Crime Wave: Cyber Scams, Casinos Loot Billions

Big Tech ‘Doing Little’ to Counter Rampant Scams on Social Media

Lockbit Cybercrime Gang Claims It’s Up And Running Again

Russians Named as West Smashes Lockbit Ransomware Gang

China Plan to Train 45,000 Firms in Hacker Protection Measures

China Facing a WikiLeaks-Style Crisis From Hacking Firm’s Data

AI Chiefs Say Deepfakes a Threat to World, Call For Regulation

Fake Chinese Accounts Flourish on X, Analysis Shows – WaPo

Crime Gangs Control Some Myanmar, Laos Economic Zones: UN

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

