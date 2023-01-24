fbpx

80,000 Laid-Off Indian IT Workers Scramble to Stay in US – Mint

January 24, 2023

Thousands of Indian IT workers in the US who lost their jobs in mass layoffs by tech giants in recent months are hunting new jobs in a desperate bid to say in the country


Tens of thousands of Indian IT workers in the United States who lost their jobs in mass layoffs by tech giants such as Google, Microsoft, Facebook and Amazon are hunting new jobs in a desperate bid to say in the country, according to a report by LiveMint, which said industry insiders said 30% to 40% of the 200,000 workers retrenched since November were Indian IT professionals on H-1B and L1 visas given to workers with specialist knowledge but only for a specific timeframe.

“The situation is getting worse for those on H-1B visas as they have to find a new job within 60 days or else, they would be left with no other option but to head back to India,” the report said, adding that groups such as the Global Indian Technology Professionals Association (GITPRO) and Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS) launched a community-wide effort on Sunday to try to help these workers find new jobs and avoid severe family disruptions and distress.

Read the full report: LiveMint.

 

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years and has a family in Bangkok.

