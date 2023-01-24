80,000 Laid-Off Indian IT Workers Scramble to Stay in US – Mint

Thousands of Indian IT workers in the US who lost their jobs in mass layoffs by tech giants in recent months are hunting new jobs in a desperate bid to say in the country

Tens of thousands of Indian IT workers in the United States who lost their jobs in mass layoffs by tech giants such as Google, Microsoft, Facebook and Amazon are hunting new jobs in a desperate bid to say in the country, according to a report by LiveMint, which said industry insiders said 30% to 40% of the 200,000 workers retrenched since November were Indian IT professionals on H-1B and L1 visas given to workers with specialist knowledge but only for a specific timeframe.

“The situation is getting worse for those on H-1B visas as they have to find a new job within 60 days or else, they would be left with no other option but to head back to India,” the report said, adding that groups such as the Global Indian Technology Professionals Association (GITPRO) and Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS) launched a community-wide effort on Sunday to try to help these workers find new jobs and avoid severe family disruptions and distress.

