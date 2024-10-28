fbpx

AI Surge Lifts Nvidia to Become World’s Most Valuable Company

October 28, 2024

Silicon Valley chipmaker is the dominant supplier of chips used in AI computing and its stock has soared nearly 190% this year. Apple facing tepid iPhone demand


Nvidia is caught in the middle of a sad 'catch me if you can' game with US officials keen to limit China's access to advanced computer chips, according China's state media outlet the Global Times.
Nvidia, Apple and Microsoft are among tech heavyweights that have helped push Wall Street to record highs this year, with their market capitalization neck-and-neck this year. Photo: Reuters.

 

A record stock rally – inspired by huge demand for its top-of-the-range artificial intelligence chips – has seen Nvidia surpass Apple to become the world’s most valuable company.

Nvidia’s stock market value briefly touched $3.53 trillion on Friday, slightly above Apple’s $3.52 trillion, LSEG data showed.

Nvidia ended the day up 0.8%, with a market value of $3.47 trillion, while Apple’s shares rose 0.4%, valuing the iPhone maker at $3.52 trillion.

 

In June, Nvidia briefly became the world’s most valuable company before it was overtaken by Microsoft and Apple. The tech trio’s market capitalizations have been neck-and-neck for several months.

Microsoft’s market value stood at $3.18 trillion, with its stock up 0.8%.

The Silicon Valley chipmaker is the dominant supplier of processors used in AI computing, and the company has become the biggest winner in a race between Microsoft, Alphabet, Meta Platforms and other heavyweights to dominate the emerging technology.

 

Stock up 18% in October

Known since the 1990s as a designer of processors for videogames, Nvidia’s stock has risen about 18% so far in October, with a string of gains coming after OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, announced a funding round of $6.6 billion.

Nvidia and other semiconductor stocks got a lift on Friday after data storage maker Western Digital reported quarterly profit that beat analysts’ estimates, buoying optimism about data center demand.

“More companies are now embracing artificial intelligence in their everyday tasks and demand remains strong for Nvidia chips,” Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell said.

“It is certainly in a sweet spot and so long as we avoid a big economic downturn in the United States, there is a feeling that companies will continue to invest heavily in AI capabilities, creating a healthy tailwind for Nvidia.”

Nvidia’s shares hit a record high last Tuesday, building on a rally from last week when TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, posted a forecast-beating 54% jump in quarterly profit driven by soaring demand for chips used in AI.

 

Apple facing tepid demand

Meanwhile, Apple is struggling with tepid demand for its smartphones. iPhone sales in China slipped 0.3% in the third quarter, while sales of phones made by rival Huawei surged 42%.

With Apple set to report its quarterly results on Thursday, analysts on average see its revenue climbing 5.55% year over year to $94.5 billion, LSEG data showed.

That compares with analysts’ projections for Nvidia of nearly 82% revenue growth to $32.9 billion.

Shares of Nvidia, Apple and Microsoft have an outsized influence on the richly valued technology sector as well as the broader US stock market, with the trio accounting for about a fifth of the S&P 500 index’s weight.

Optimism about the prospects for AI, expectations that the Federal Reserve will considerably bring down US interest rates, and most recently, an upbeat start to the earnings season, helped lift the benchmark S&P 500 to an all-time high last week.

Nvidia’s massive gains have helped boost the stock’s appeal for option traders and the company’s options are among the most traded on any given day in recent months, according to data from options analytics provider Trade Alert.

The stock has surged nearly 190% so far this year as the boom in generative AI led to a series of blowout forecasts from Nvidia.

“The question is whether the revenue stream will last for a long time and will be driven by the emotion of investors rather than by any ability to prove or disprove the thesis that AI is overdone,” Rick Meckler, partner at Cherry Lane Investments, a family investment office in New Jersey, said.

“I think Nvidia knows that near-term, their numbers are likely to be quite remarkable.”

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

Yen Drops as Japan Faces Delay Over Form of New Government
Funding Gap Hurts Climate Talks While World Faces 3.1C Warming
Top Chinese Lawmakers to Meet in Week of US Election
Rio Tinto Signs Decarbonisation Deal With China's Nanjing Steel
US-China Tech War Seen Continuing Under Trump or Harris
US-China Tech War Seen Continuing Under Trump or Harris
Jim Pollard 24 Oct 2024
  • Popular News
