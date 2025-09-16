China Aiming to Double Battery Storage, Holds First Solar Auction

Chinese officials have unveiled a plan to double the country’s storage capacity for ‘new energy’ to 180 gigawatts (GW) by 2027.

The country, which held its first provincial auction for solar power prices on Tuesday (Sept 16), had installed 95 GW of new energy storage by the end of June, according to the National Energy Administration last month, which said that was made up mostly of lithium-ion batteries.

An industry plan announced by the state planner, the National Development and Reform Commission, and the energy regulator, said the new national target would stimulate 250 billion yuan ($35 billion) worth of investment in the sector.

China has raced ahead of its energy storage targets in the past. It initially set its new energy storage target for 2025 at 30 GW but reached that milestone two years early.

By comparison, the US had 26 GW of utility-scale battery storage at the end of 2024, and its planned capacity would bring that to just over 46 GW by the end of 2025, according to the US Energy Information Administration.

Leading energy storage battery companies in China include BYD, which is also the country’s biggest electric vehicle maker, and CATL.

New energy storage refers to electricity storage processes that use electrochemical, compressed air, flywheel and supercapacitor systems, but not pumped hydro, which uses water stored behind dams to generate electricity when needed.

Low solar prices in Shandong

Meanwhile, solar power prices in China’s first provincial auction under its new renewable pricing mechanism were so low they could discourage new project investments there, analysts said.

Last week’s auction in Shandong province, seen as a bellwether for nationwide auctions, signals that renewables prices in the future will be lower than under the previous system – although not necessarily as low as in Shandong, where a glut of solar investment has driven prices down.

Based on the results, “I wouldn’t be very optimistic in other provinces, unless it’s in coastal provinces with strong power [demand] growth,” Jefferies analyst Alan Lau said.

The auction was part of a reform announced in February aimed at introducing market-based pricing in the world’s dominant producer of renewable energy.

Previously, renewables projects in China enjoyed a guaranteed rate of return fixed to the coal price benchmark. That gave developers valuable certainty but risked over-investment.

From June, local transmission grid operators will award new renewable projects contracts for most of their generation using an auction that sets a clearing price based on the highest bid, after selecting bids from lowest to highest until the province’s target volume is met.

Renewable generators must sell into the market but will be compensated if the price falls below the auction clearing price, or strike price.

Shandong, which has been a top builder of renewable energy, was the first to hold auctions.

The clearing price for solar was 225 yuan ($31.58) per megawatt hour (MWh), according to a state media report on Friday citing Shandong’s grid operator. Developers could submit bids between 123 yuan/MWh and 350 yuan/MWh.

Investors would struggle to make an acceptable rate of return at that price, Lau said.

Many of the Shandong projects were already completed so their operators were “desperate” to sell their power at a fixed rate, said Lauri Myllyvirta, co-founder of the Helsinki-based Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air.

The system offers more certainty than the alternative of selling into Shandong’s spot market.

Recent average spot prices in the province have been as low as 116 yuan/MWh because of its ample solar supply, said David Fishman, principal at consultancy the Lantau Group, in a post on LinkedIn.

Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

