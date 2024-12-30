fbpx

Type to search

Semiconductors

China Racing to Buy Key Chip Materials From US Suppliers – Nikkei

December 30, 2024

Chinese firms have stepped up their purchases of materials needed to make chips and electronics from US suppliers ahead of the new year


A stock image showing a chip with China's flag on it
The US and China are engaged in fierce rivalry for tech supremacy and a key focus has been production of computer chips. Image: Freepik; edited by Aarushi Agrawal

 

Chinese firms have stepped up their purchases of materials needed to make chips and electronics from US suppliers ahead of the new year, fearing they may soon face stricter export curbs, Nikkei Asia reported.

US companies making consumable materials critical to chip fabs — ranging from inspection and testing equipment to advanced lubricants — have seen a surge in orders from China since November, Nikkei said. Chinese buyers told the newspaper that supplies from US companies like DuPont, Entegris and Chemours were superior in quality, compared to local options.

The Biden Administration also added 140 Chinese firms to a trade blacklist, including several of the country’s top chip equipment makers. That gives US suppliers time until next month to wrap up business with entities on the blacklist.

The US government is expected to further tighten export restrictions under China-critic Donald Trump. The US has already said it will not allow government agencies to procure products containing Chinese chips or services from December 2027. That’s even as only 17% of American companies can say their products do not contain Chinese chips, Nikkei noted.

That threat of increased US tech sanctions has also pushed Chinese chipmakers and equipment providers to ramp up their search for alternative sources for advanced materials. The firms are looking to replace as many foreign suppliers of chemicals and materials as possible with domestic ones, Nikkei said.

Read the full report: Nikkei Asia

 

Also read:

China’s Chipmaking Skills 10-15 Years Behind West: ASML CEO

Congress to Vote on New Curbs on US Investment in China

Nvidia Looking Into How Its Chips Ended Up In China

China’s Huawei, SMIC ‘to Ramp Production’ of Newest AI Chip

US Cuts China Chip Firm From ‘Military Ties’ List After Lawsuit

US Chips ‘Not Safe’ to Buy, Chinese Industry Bodies Claim

Huawei, SMIC Set to Defy US Sanctions With 5nm Chips: FT

US May Sanction China’s DRAM Chip Giants Next, Analyst Warns

Huawei’s China-Made 7nm Chip ‘Years Behind US’, Raimondo Says

China Threatens to Cut Off ASML Over New US Chip Curbs

Tags:

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has worked as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As a trader and investor, she is keenly interested in new economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can write to her at [email protected]

You Might also Like

Trump Asks US Supreme Court to Pause Law That Could Ban TikTok
Trump Asks US Supreme Court to Pause Law That Could Ban TikTok
Brazil Shuts BYD Factory Site Over 'Slavery-Like Conditions'
Brazil Shuts BYD Factory Site Over 'Slavery-Like Conditions'
Trying to Restrict China in Chips a Fool’s Errand: Raimondo - WSJ
Trying to Restrict China in Chips a Fool’s Errand: Raimondo - WSJ
China Cybersecurity Body Says US Hack Stole Tech Secrets - SCMP
China Cybersecurity Body Says US Hack Stole Tech Secrets - SCMP
logo

Semiconductors

China’s Chipmaking Skills 10-15 Years Behind West: ASML CEO
China’s Chipmaking Skills 10-15 Years Behind West: ASML CEO
Jim Pollard 30 Dec 2024
  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com