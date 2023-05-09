fbpx

Type to search

Electric Vehicles

China’s Lead Role in Euro Battery Sector After Green Shift

May 9, 2023

More than half of China’s total investments in Europe last year were in Europe’s green industries, particularly car battery plants, a new report has revealed


EV battery maker CALB targets $1.47 billion Hong Kong IPO
A rechargeable lithium ion battery made for Volkswagen. Photo: Reuters

 

China investors have become the dominant players in Europe’s vehicle battery industry after shifting their focus away from mergers and acquisitions.

Greenfield investment made up 57% of total foreign direct investment by China in Europe in 2022, according to a report on 2022 data analysed by independent research providers MERICS and Rhodium Group and released on Tuesday.

Tencent’s acquisition of Sumo Digital was the only transaction worth over 1 billion euros ($1.10 billion), with most other major investments aimed at battery plants connected to companies such as CATL, Envision AESC, and SVOLT.

“We are witnessing a major shift in how Chinese companies invest in Europe… Chinese firms have become major players in Europe’s green transition,” Agatha Kratz, director of the Rhodium Group, said in a statement.

 

Also on AF: China Raids Capvision Amid Crackdown on Due Diligence Firms

 

Europe has some of the most stringent regulations on electrification and the green transition but its battery industry lags behind Asian players, with much of Europe’s planned battery capacity coming from Japanese, South Korean or Chinese producers with greater know-how.

Setting up operations from scratch in Europe allows Chinese players to avoid tariffs and transport costs and shield themselves from political tension that could impede exports and imports, the report said.

While screenings of Chinese investments in Europe have increased, the region still remains more open politically to China than the United States which has cracked down on Chinese battery imports via the Inflation Reduction Act, it added.

Still, European politicians and business leaders are in the midst of a debate over the region’s own relationship to China, seeking to prop up domestic industry and find new suppliers for key materials required for the green transition.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

Read more:

BYD to Build $290m EV Battery Component Plant in Chile

China’s CATL Eyes Condensed Matter Battery for Planes, EVs

Japan, Canada to Build Joint Battery Metals Supply Chain

China Battery Firm CATL Seen Eyeing $5bn Swiss Listing Boost

 

 

Tags:

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

You Might also Like

Hyundai, Samsung to Pour Billions in US to Make EV Batteries
Hyundai, Samsung to Pour Billions in US to Make EV Batteries
BYD to Build $290m EV Battery Component Plant in Chile
BYD to Build $290m EV Battery Component Plant in Chile
Korea Battery Makers, Seoul Join Forces in $15bn Power Alliance
Korea Battery Makers, Seoul Join Forces in $15bn Power Alliance
Nio Trials Stations to Swap EV Batteries in Under 5 Minutes
Nio Trials Stations to Swap EV Batteries in Under 5 Minutes
logo

Electric Vehicles

Buffett Sold More BYD Shares Before Call For US-China Patch-Up
Buffett Sold More BYD Shares Before Call For US-China Patch-Up
Vishakha Saxena 08 May 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com