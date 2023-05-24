fbpx

Type to search

Electric Vehicles

India in the Running as Location of New Tesla Factory: Musk

May 24, 2023

Musk’s comment represents a shift in stance for Tesla, which saw talks with the Narendra Modi-led government hit a deadlock last year


Tesla chief Elon Musk said India was “absolutely" under consideration for the location of the US electric vehicle maker’s new factory
Tesla would probably pick a location for a new factory by the end of this year, chief Elon Musk said. Photo: Reuters.

 

Tesla chief Elon Musk said on Tuesday India was “absolutely” under consideration for the location of the electric vehicle (EV) maker’s new factory.

Musk’s remark came after the US automaker held talks with Indian officials last week on various issues including incentives for car and battery manufacturing.

Tesla would probably pick a location for a new factory by the end of this year, Musk said.

 

Also on AF: Tesla Exploring India Move With Auto, Battery Factory Plan

 

During meetings in India, Tesla proposed setting up a factory to build EVs and manufacturing EV batteries.

The talks represents a shift in stance for Tesla, which said late last year it was focused on seeking lower import taxes on cars, which can be as much as 100% in India.

Talks with the Narendra Modi-government became deadlocked as India is keen for Tesla to make cars locally. Meanwhile, the carmaker said it wanted to export to the country first so that it could test demand.

In an interview last week, however, India’s deputy minister for technology said Tesla is “serious” about its plans to establish a manufacturing base in India.

“They are very seriously looking at India as a production and innovation base,” Rajeev Chandrasekhar, one of the highest-ranking officials in the Modi Administration said.

Asked if talks with Tesla included more than just making vehicles, Chandrasekhar said “you don’t talk about cars alone” when such discussions take place.

“You talk about cars, you talk about energy, you talk about manufacturing technology. So all of that figures in the conversation. What they will want to do in India, it’s too far for me (to tell) and it’s not for me to say,” he added.

 

  • Reuters, with additional editing by Vishakha Saxena

 

Also read:

 

Apple Bets on India’s Middle Class in Hunt for Future Markets

 

Indonesia Confirms Tesla Talks as Gigafactory Plan Rumoured

 

India Among Contenders For Volvo EV Plant Outside China – ET

 

India’s Electric Vehicle Sales Soar 900% Over Two Years – ET

 

Tags:

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has been working as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As an eager stock market trader and investor, she is keenly interested in economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can tweet to her @saxenavishakha

You Might also Like

Tesla Exploring India Move With Auto, Battery Factory Plan
Tesla Exploring India Move With Auto, Battery Factory Plan
Tesla, Samsung Chiefs in High-Tech Team-Up Talks
Tesla, Samsung Chiefs in High-Tech Team-Up Talks
Tesla Raises China Prices as EV Sales Tank in April
Tesla Raises China Prices as EV Sales Tank in April
Apple Bets on India’s Middle Class in Hunt for Future Markets
Apple Bets on India’s Middle Class in Hunt for Future Markets
logo

Electric Vehicles

US to Support Australia’s Critical Minerals Industry, PM Says
US to Support Australia’s Critical Minerals Industry, PM Says
Jim Pollard 23 May 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com