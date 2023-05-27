fbpx

Type to search

AI

Japan to Lead G7 Discussion on AI Regulation Next Week

May 27, 2023

Leaders of the G7 last week agreed to create an intergovernmental forum called the “Hiroshima AI process” to debate issues around fast-growing AI tools


artificial intelligence
G7 leaders have previously called for developing and adopting international technical standards to keep AI "trustworthy". Photo: Reuters

 

Group of Seven (G7) nation officials will meet next week to consider problems posed by generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools like ChatGPT, Japan said on Friday.

Leaders of the G7, which includes the United States, European Union and Japan, last week agreed to create an intergovernmental forum called the “Hiroshima AI process” to debate issues around fast-growing AI tools.

G7 government officials will hold the first working-level AI meeting on May 30 and consider issues such as intellectual property protection, disinformation and how the technology should be governed, Japan’s communications minister, Takeaki Matsumoto, said.

 

Also on AF: $600,000 ‘Deepfake’ Fraud Heats Up AI Debate in China

 

The meeting comes as tech regulators worldwide gauge the impact of popular AI services like OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

As this year’s chair of G7, Japan “will lead the G7 discussion on responsive use of the generative AI technology”, Matsumoto said.

The forum hopes to come up with suggestions for heads of state by year-end, he added.

At last week’s Hiroshima G7 summit, leaders also called for developing and adopting international technical standards to keep AI “trustworthy” and “in line with our shared democratic values”.

The G7 AI working group will seek input from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, Matsumoto told a regular press conference.

 

  • Reuters, with additional editing by Vishakha Saxena

 

Also read:

Japan and US Agree to Cooperate on Advanced Technology

OpenAI Boss Urges Regulations to Prevent ‘Harm to the World’

Musk, Experts Call for Pause on Training of Powerful AI Systems

Beijing Unveils Sweeping Laws to Regulate ChatGPT-Like AI Tech

China’s ChatGPT Rival Ernie Bot Dodges Covid, Xi Queries – NYP

AI ‘Godfather’ Quits Google, Warns of ‘Risk To Humanity’ – NYT

 

 

Tags:

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has been working as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As an eager stock market trader and investor, she is keenly interested in economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can tweet to her @saxenavishakha

You Might also Like

S&P Cuts SoftBank Rating Deeper Into Junk Over Alibaba Sale
S&P Cuts SoftBank Rating Deeper Into Junk Over Alibaba Sale
$600,000 ‘Deepfake' Fraud Heats Up AI Debate in China
$600,000 ‘Deepfake' Fraud Heats Up AI Debate in China
Micron to Spend $3.7bn to Bring EUV Chipmaking Tech to Japan
Micron to Spend $3.7bn to Bring EUV Chipmaking Tech to Japan
North Korea Hackers Stole Crypto Worth $721 Million From Japan
North Korea Hackers Stole Crypto Worth $721 Million From Japan
logo

AI

Japan and US Agree to Cooperate on Advanced Technology
Japan and US Agree to Cooperate on Advanced Technology
Jim Pollard 26 May 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com