NATO Warns China: Good Ties at Risk, if You Keep Backing Russia

Western military chief said Beijing’s help was vital to Moscow’s war in Ukraine, as it props up Russia’s war economy by sharing high-end tech such as chips

Jens Stoltenberg, the secretary-general of NATO, gave a blunt warning to China on Thursday, saying it must stop supporting Russia’s war in Ukraine if it wants to enjoy good relations with the West.

In remarks made during a visit to Berlin, aimed at European leaders as well as China’s, the head of the Western military alliance said Beijing’s help was vital to Moscow’s war in Ukraine, because it is propping up Russia’s war economy by sharing high-end technology such as computer chips.

“Last year, Russia imported 90% of its microelectronics from China, used to produce missiles, tanks and aircraft. China is also working to provide Russia with improved satellite capabilities and imaging,” Stoltenberg said.

“China says it wants good relations with the West. At the same time, Beijing continues to fuel the largest armed conflict in Europe since World War Two. They cannot have it both ways,” he warned.

Allies warned: Don’t get dependent on China

Stoltenberg cautioned Western allies against becoming as dependent on China as they had been on Russia.

“In the past, we made the mistake of becoming dependent on Russian oil and gas,” he said.

“We must not repeat that mistake with China. Depending on its money, its raw materials, its technologies – dependencies make us vulnerable.”

China has strengthened trade and military ties with Russia in recent years as the United States and its allies imposed sanctions on both, but particularly Moscow for the invasion of Ukraine.

China-Russian trade hit a record of $240.1 billion in 2023, up 26% from a year earlier, Chinese customs data shows. Chinese shipments to Russia jumped by close to 47% in 2023 while imports from Russia rose 13%.

Last month, Reuters reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin will travel to China in May for talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, in what could be the first overseas trip of his new presidential term.

Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

