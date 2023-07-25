fbpx

Type to search

Semiconductors

TSMC Plans $2.9bn Advanced Chips Fab to Keep Up With AI Boom

July 25, 2023

The world’s largest contract chipmaker said last week it was unable to fulfil customer demand driven by the surge in AI services


TSMC wafer
TSMC plans to keep its most advanced chip technology in Taiwan. Photo: AFP

 

Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC has announced plans to build a nearly T$90 billion ($2.87 billion) advanced chips fab as the company races to keep up with the artificial intelligence (AI) boom.

The world’s largest contract chipmaker said last week it was unable to fulfil customer demand driven by the surge in AI services.

CEO CC Wei had said TSMC plans to roughly double its capacity for advanced packaging – which involves placing multiple chips into a single device, lowering the added cost of more powerful computing.

 

Also on AF: Japan Joins Chip Curbs on China, Despite Unease in Tokyo

 

For advanced packaging, especially TSMC’s chip on wafer on substrate (CoWoS), capacity is “very tight,” Wei had said after the company reported a 23% fall in second-quarter profit.

“We are increasing our capacity as quickly as possible. We expect this tightening will be released next year, probably towards the end of next year.”

The chipmaker will build the new advanced packaging fab in Taiwan’s northern county of Miaoli.

“To meet market needs, TSMC is planning to establish an advanced packaging fab in the Tongluo Science Park,” the company said in a statement.

The Tongluo Science Park administration has officially approved TSMC’s application to lease land, the company said, adding the new plant would create about 1500 jobs.

TSMC said last week its position as the leading manufacturer of AI chips – including for chip designers Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – has not offset broader end market weakness as the global economy recovers more slowly than it had expected.

Even as the leading Apple supplier ramps up its expansion abroad, it plans to keep its most advanced chip technology in Taiwan, a global powerhouse in manufacturing semiconductors that power everything from smartphones to electric vehicles.

 

  • Reuters, with additional editing by Vishakha Saxena

 

Also read:

 

TSMC Drafts in More Taiwan Workers to Speed Up US Fab Build

 

Taiwan Asks EU to Deepen Ties if it Wants TSMC Chip Investments

 

Buffett Sells Entire TSMC Stake Over Taiwan Invasion Concerns

 

Taiwan Will Not Let US Blow up TSMC if China Invades – TN

 

US Sanctions on China to Hit Dominance of Chips: TSMC Founder

 

 

Tags:

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has been working as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As an eager stock market trader and investor, she is keenly interested in economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can tweet to her @saxenavishakha

You Might also Like

Japan Signals It Would Aid Taiwan if China Attacked – Telegraph
Japan Signals It Would Aid Taiwan if China Attacked – Telegraph
China Sets Interim Rules for Generative AI Accessible to Public
China Sets Interim Rules for Generative AI Accessible to Public
Huawei Unveils Tech ‘to Boost China’s AI Computing Power’
Huawei Unveils Tech ‘to Boost China’s AI Computing Power’
TSMC Drafts in More Taiwan Workers to Speed Up US Fab Build
TSMC Drafts in More Taiwan Workers to Speed Up US Fab Build
logo

Semiconductors

Japan Joins Chip Curbs on China, Despite Unease in Tokyo
Japan Joins Chip Curbs on China, Despite Unease in Tokyo
Jim Pollard 24 Jul 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com