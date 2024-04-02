fbpx

Type to search

Electric Vehicles

‘Unhinged’ Musk ‘Driving Away Potential Tesla Buyers’ – Reuters

April 2, 2024

Consumer interest in Tesla has more than halved since November 2021, according to a new poll that found the carmaker’s reputation was strongly tied to that of its chief Musk


Illustration shows Elon Musk image on smartphone and printed Twitter logos
Illustration shows Elon Musk image on smartphone and printed Twitter logos. Photo: Reuters

 

Billionaire Elon Musk’s polarising, ‘unhinged’ behaviour is driving away potential buyers of Teslas to more ‘viable alternatives’, Reuters has reported, citing the results of a poll by market intelligence firm Caliber.

Consumer interest in Tesla has more than halved since November 2021, Caliber found, adding that the carmaker’s reputation was strongly tied to that of its chief Musk. Several marketing and auto experts also told Reuters that Musk’s controversial public statements and “right-wing politics” were affecting Tesla’s brand image, and in effect, demand for its vehicles.

Markets where Tesla’s reputation dwindled included the US, Netherlands, France, the UK, and Australia, while the carmaker’s reputation in China improved, Reuters said. One London-based consultant told Reuters he would not “want to put a single penny in that man’s pockets,” referring to Musk’s “unhinged” behaviour.

Read the full report: Reuters

 

  • Vishakha Saxena

 

Also read:

Tesla is S&P 500’s Worst Performing Stock of 2024 – Quartz

BYD’s EV Victory Over Tesla May Be Short-Lived As Sales Cool

Tesla-BYD Lock Horns in China With Deep Discounts, Incentives

Smaller Profit Margins Help China’s BYD Steal Tesla’s EV Crown

China EV Firms Can Destroy Rivals Without Trade Barriers: Musk

Musk’s Tesla Video Touting Self-Driving ‘Was Staged’ – Reuters

Tesla Buyers Bailing Because of Musk, the ‘Troll’ – CNET

 

 

Tags:

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has worked as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As a trader and investor, she is keenly interested in new economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can write to her at [email protected]

You Might also Like

BYD’s EV Victory Over Tesla May Be Short-Lived As Sales Cool
BYD’s EV Victory Over Tesla May Be Short-Lived As Sales Cool
In Battle for China EV Market, Xiaomi's 'Thor' Takes on Elon Musk
In Battle for China EV Market, Xiaomi's 'Thor' Takes on Elon Musk
‘Don’t Help a Villain Do Evil’: China Slams SpaceX 'Spy Network'
‘Don’t Help a Villain Do Evil’: China Slams SpaceX 'Spy Network'
China's Nio, CATL to Work on Batteries With Longer Lifespans
China's Nio, CATL to Work on Batteries With Longer Lifespans
logo

Electric Vehicles

China’s Oil Giants Rush to Adapt as Buyers Shift to EVs
China’s Oil Giants Rush to Adapt as Buyers Shift to EVs
Jim Pollard 02 Apr 2024

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com