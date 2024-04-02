‘Unhinged’ Musk ‘Driving Away Potential Tesla Buyers’ – Reuters

Billionaire Elon Musk’s polarising, ‘unhinged’ behaviour is driving away potential buyers of Teslas to more ‘viable alternatives’, Reuters has reported, citing the results of a poll by market intelligence firm Caliber.
Consumer interest in Tesla has more than halved since November 2021, Caliber found, adding that the carmaker’s reputation was strongly tied to that of its chief Musk. Several marketing and auto experts also told Reuters that Musk’s controversial public statements and “right-wing politics” were affecting Tesla’s brand image, and in effect, demand for its vehicles.
Markets where Tesla’s reputation dwindled included the US, Netherlands, France, the UK, and Australia, while the carmaker’s reputation in China improved, Reuters said. One London-based consultant told Reuters he would not “want to put a single penny in that man’s pockets,” referring to Musk’s “unhinged” behaviour.
Read the full report: Reuters
- Vishakha Saxena
